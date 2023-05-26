The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 26, 2023
Horoscope for Friday, May 26, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Caution! Avoid shopping or important decisions from 1 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Stock the fridge because you might spontaneously entertain at home. Because you might also have an urge to impulsively buy something beautiful for your home, especially arts and crafts, do be aware of the limitations of the moon alert. Nevertheless, enjoy good times!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It’s Friday and you’re in the mood to schmooze! Because you’re eager and open to socialize with others, today you will have exciting new experiences. Expect to meet new faces and see new places and hear new ideas. This is a stimulating, fun-loving day and excellent for romance!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Keep your pockets open because unexpected gifts, goodies and possibly even cash might come your way today! You are definitely in line for an unexpected practical or financial favor from others, perhaps your partner or spouse? Meanwhile, you might also spontaneously want to shop. Don’t do it. Check Moon Alert above.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Money issues and financial matters might be a concern for you today. Perhaps you’re making choices about shopping or how to save money? Possibly, this concern is about how to earn money or boost your earnings? Ka-ching!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You have lots of energy because the moon and fiery mars are both in your sign. This energy will encourage a romance or new romantic connections that you might explore via a secret introduction. A private affair? A hidden tryst?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a flirtatious day! A friend might suddenly be flirtatious? (Who knew?) You might also meet someone new who is appealing, or discover that someone is attracted to you? (It’s always a secret thrill when you realize someone thinks you’re special.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Some of you might have an unexpected flirtation with someone in a position of authority. This might surprise you or catch you off guard. (You might be flattered.) This romantic connection could grow into something — or not.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

By nature, you’re secretive. It’s important that you know that today, not only are details about your personal life public to others, these details might include a potential romance. Many of you might develop a romance with someone who is “different” through travel or education.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Although this is a poor day for important financial decisions (see moon alert); nevertheless, it’s a wonderful day for flirtations and new romance. This is exactly what the books hold for you today because you feel sexy and attractive — and that’s all it takes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Friends, partners and spouses might make romantic overtures today. Or you might make a first move? Plan a fun lunch, a picnic or a fun get-together because today is a lovely day for flirtations and romantic sparks! Enjoy discussions. Expect to meet someone new.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A work-related flirtation might begin for you today. Something about it will surprise you. Perhaps this is someone new in your life? Or perhaps you are surprised by the source? (An unexpected twist.) Whatever the case, be open to new possibilities. After all, life is short — and fat.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a wonderful date day! Make plans to see your main squeeze, or be open to new flirtations. It’s also a wonderful day to socialize and enjoy the company of others. Sports events and fun activities with children will delight. In particular, you will enjoy the arts, the entertainment world and being involved in the hospitality industry.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Helena Bonham Carter (1966) shares your birthday. You are a deep thinker. You are strong-willed and you set high standards for yourself and others. This year is slower paced. It is time to rejuvenate yourself. Concentrate on your needs and what brings you happiness, especially in relationships. If you need to, ask others for help.

