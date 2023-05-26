North Avenue Beach closed after shots fired during large fight, no injuries reported
About 80 to 100 teenagers were gathered at the beach around 1:30 p.m. Friday when the fight broke out and one person pulled out a gun and fired it, police said.
North Avenue Beach was closed Friday, hours after it officially opened to swimming, after shots were fired during a large fight, according to Chicago police.
No injuries were reported.
About 80 to 100 teenagers were gathered at the beach around 1:30 p.m. when the fight broke out and one person pulled out a gun and fired it, police said.
No one was struck by the gunfire. A juvenile was taken into custody but police said they had not recovered the gun.
North Avenue Beach will remained closed indefinitely, police said, though the bike path remained open. Police said bags were being searched at different checkpoints along the beachfront.
All 22 of Chicago’s beaches opened Friday.
