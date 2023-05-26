The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 26, 2023
The Watchdogs News Politics

East 75th Street residents win City Hall crackdown on bars blamed for summer mayhem

Three taverns agreed to “corrective-action plans” requiring safety improvements. A fourth is expected to follow. The battle over East 75th Street offers a window into street-level democracy, Chicago-style.

By  Frank Main
   
SHARE East 75th Street residents win City Hall crackdown on bars blamed for summer mayhem
Greater Grand Crossing residents have been urging the city to crack down on bars and provide a larger police presence on East 75th Street. They say the bars are magnets for spontaneous parties like this one in 2021 in the 300 block of East 75th Street.

Greater Grand Crossing residents have been urging the city to crack down on bars and provide a larger police presence on East 75th Street. They say the bars are magnets for spontaneous parties like this one in 2021 in the 300 block of East 75th Street.

Provided

Chicago city officials have heard the residents of the area around East 75th Street loud and clear.

For a year, people who live near bars along six blocks of 75th Street east of the Dan Ryan Expressway in Greater Grand Crossing have been complaining to the city’s Liquor Control Commission that the lounges contribute to violence, noise and litter in the historic Black business strip on the South Side.

Now, in the past month, three bars have signed agreements with City Hall requiring them to:

  • Maintain 24-hour video surveillance.
  • Hire at least one guard who wears clothing that says “security” and stays for an hour after closing time to shoo away crowds gathering outside the establishments.
  • Report criminal activity and noise to the police.
  • Clean up trash that’s left on the public right of way nearby.
  • And those with outdoor patios can’t play music there.
Related

The bars — which face the prospect of losing their business licenses if they don’t comply with those “corrective-action plans” — are President’s Lounge, 653 E. 75th St., Frances Cocktail Lounge, 307 E. 75th St., and 606 The Lounge, 606 E. 75th St., which is required to hire two guards — a man and a woman.

President’s Lounge, 653 E. 75th St.

President’s Lounge, 653 E. 75th St.

Google Street View

And the 50 Yard Line Bar & Grill, 69 E. 75th St., is close to signing such an agreement, sources say.

The plans were created after the Liquor Control Commission held what it calls community nuisance meetings beginning in January.

People who live nearby say they hope the new agreements — as well as their continuing discussions with Chicago Police Department officials to establish a public safety plan for the strip — will help avoid a repeat of past summers when crowds gathered on the street, grew rowdy and sometimes violent, including a mass shooting in 2021 in which a woman was killed.

Related

“This is the first phase of putting them on notice that the community has a problem with them,” says CeCe Edwards, one of about 30 members of the 75th Street Neighbors/Homeowners group who asked City Hall for the crackdown on the bars. “I am happy that we got through that bureaucratic quagmire.”

Edwards says the group plans to meet in June with commanders of the Gresham and Grand Crossing police districts, which border that stretch of East 75th Street. She says she also wants the city, for a few weekends in the coming months, to tow cars of bar patrons who illegally park in spots requiring residential permits.

Edwards says she has spoken with Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th), who chairs the Chicago City Council’s license and consumer protection committee, about the problems on East 75th Street.

“We call ourselves ‘safety ambassadors,’ ” Edwards says. “We will continue filming the problems and filing complaints.”

Related

Next Up In The Watchdogs
Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. still can’t explain what happened with $165,000 in campaign money
More than 100 Chicago police officials kept their jobs after making false statements, despite department’s ‘you lie, you die’ rule
Stevenson Expressway road-widening plans have some in Little Village worried air pollution will get worse
Catholic church in Illinois vastly underreported clergy sex abuse, Kwame Raoul finds
Convicted ComEd CEO’s attorney warns ‘we may be trying this case again,’ but judge won’t allow contact with jurors
Chicago’s top cop ends training agreement with Texas firm with ties to ex-police superintendent
The Latest
Connor Bedard throws his stick to a group of fans.
Blackhawks
Before the Blackhawks, Connor Bedard’s fame transformed the Regina Pats: ‘He created a mania’
Bedard’s exploding fame this past season made his junior team in Regina, Saskatchewan, one of the centers of the hockey universe. The enormous attention was both thrilling and overwhelming for team employees. “There was no playbook for this,” CEO Gord Pritchard said.
By Ben Pope
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I can’t stop stalking the social media of boyfriend’s ex
Woman hopes he never finds out about her obsession with his former girlfriend.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
News
3 injured in CTA bus crash in Austin
The crash happened in the 4800 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
News
Charges filed after police officer shot in Romeoville
Samer Hernandez is a suspect in the shooting of the officer during a foot chase early Thursday. He was found hiding in bushes five hours later, police say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. (27th).
The Watchdogs
Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. still can’t explain what happened with $165,000 in campaign money
What his now-amended campaign-finance reports show is that, in some instances, “You’re telling us you deposited the money back into the campaign fund, and we see no such thing,” a state elections official says.
By Tim Novak
 