The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Can I replace bridesmaid now that she’s pregnant?

The woman getting married worries that her groom’s sister will go into labor before the wedding — or during it.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Can I replace bridesmaid now that she’s pregnant?
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I got engaged five months ago, and my wedding date is seven months from now. My soon-to-be sister-in-law and bridesmaid has just announced she’s pregnant with her second child and due a week after our wedding.

I have conflicting emotions. While I’m happy for her family to grow, I can’t help but worry it will detract from my fiance and me. I’m not sure what to do. Do I keep her as a bridesmaid, one week away from delivery? She might be late, but there’s also a chance she could go into labor before or during our wedding.

Can I replace her so she won’t have to worry about the “what-ifs”? Her husband is a groomsman, so this decision will affect everyone. Should I leave her in and chance it? It breaks my heart to think they might not be able to attend at all. I’m just so overwhelmed, and this is adding to the stress of planning my wedding. Please give me some advice. — WORRIED BRIDE-TO-BE

DEAR WORRIED: Talk to your about-to-be sister-in-law. It would be difficult to impossible to fit a bridesmaid’s dress on someone whose girth is growing constantly. Add to that the possibility that she may be unable to attend the wedding because of an “early arrival,” and you wouldn’t be normal if you weren’t concerned.

Offer her the opportunity to fill another role during the ceremony — perform a reading, perhaps. Then be sure to have a backup for her. To do this would not be an insult; it may save your sanity as the big day for each of you approaches.

DEAR ABBY: I have four nieces with families who live near me. I see none of them on holidays. I am never invited to spend time with them. They have children who have children, and I understand that they would be involved with each other. We email and keep in contact on Facebook. They know my house is off-limits because my partner is a hoarder and there’s no room.

I hint to them in cards, “Hope to see you over the holidays” or, “Would love to see the great-grandbabies.” (The oldest is 3 and I haven’t seen all four of them since they were born.) My partner is a transgender woman, but I am assured this doesn’t bother them.

I miss them and feel left out of the family even though we email. I am their deceased father’s only sibling left. Should I be more aggressive, or just stop trying? I have other nieces and nephews who live far away and are more interested in me as a human being and an aunt. They say they would like to be with me and love me. — EXCLUDED IN NEW YORK

DEAR EXCLUDED: It should be apparent to you that these nieces are ignoring your hints. Could you visit with them in a public place — neither your house nor theirs? It’s worth asking. But if they don’t take you up on it, please, concentrate your efforts on those relatives who treat you with the warmth and caring you deserve.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Abby shares more than 100 of her favorite recipes in two booklets: “Abby’s Favorite Recipes” and “More Favorite Recipes by Dear Abby.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $16 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Cookbooklet Set, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I was grossed out to find my mom, 90, in bed with creepy guy
Dear Abby: I’m thrilled that I’m remarrying my ex, but my friends aren’t
Dear Abby: Pool-playing pals shun me for beating up a jerk
Dear Abby: I can’t stop stalking the social media of boyfriend’s ex
Dear Abby: As my dad makes messes, my mom makes excuses
Dear Abby: I’m having feelings for younger cousin and need to stop
The Latest
A relative adjusts the oxygen mask of a tuberculosis patient at a TB hospital on World Tuberculosis Day in Hyderabad, India, March 24, 2018. Top U.N. officials and health industry leaders are trying to tackle a surge in tuberculosis, which is now killing more people worldwide than COVID-19 or AIDS. Among the problems: a high number of cases in conflict zones, including Ukraine and Sudan. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A., File) ORG XMIT: WX102
Other Views
Tuberculosis is a global health threat
If public health infrastructure isn’t strengthened, experts say the risk of more TB cases and deaths will increase worldwide, a Yale University physician writes. The U.S. should build on the momentum developed during COVID-19 to address TB.
By Sheela Shenoi
 
There was fierce opposition to the school closings in many neighborhoods. Here, Matthew Johnson, center, a local school council member at Dewey Elementary, speaks out at a May 18, 2013 closings protest.&nbsp;
Editorials
Chicago must do better for kids after the broken promises of school closings
Chicago can’t change what happened 10 years ago, when City Hall closed dozens of schools despite warnings that it was a terrible idea. But CPS is at a make-or-break moment now. The mistakes of the past should be motivation to do better for students moving forward.
By CST Editorial Board
 
The role America’s technology platforms played in survival of Black- and woman-owned businesses cannot be understated.
Letters to the Editor
Tech is vital to Chicago’s Black-owned businesses
Some of the tools that enabled us to adapt our small businesses during the pandemic are under threat as Congress considers legislation to regulate technology companies, a South Side business owner writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Joshua Bergasse, who is re-staging the original Jerome Robbins choreography for “West Side Story,” is photographed during a rehearsal break at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
Dance
All the right moves: ‘West Side Story’ choreography stands the test of time
Choreographer Joshua Bergasse is re-staging the Tony Award-winning musical’s demanding footwork in a Lyric Opera production.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow.
The Watchdogs
Convicted ‘Starved Rock killer’s’ confession 6 decades ago shows he did it: Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow
He says in a court filing he’s acted impartially in fighting Chester Weger’s effort to prove his innocence in the 1960 killings of 3 west suburban women. Weger wants Glasgow removed as special prosecutor.
By Frank Main
 