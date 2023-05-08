The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 8, 2023

White Sox’ Elvis Andrus doesn’t want a day off

“Sometimes we don’t realize the impact we have when we’re not in the lineup,” said Andrus, who is nearing 2,000 games played in his career.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox’ Elvis Andrus doesn’t want a day off
Elvis Andrus has played in every game for the White Sox this season. (Getty Images)

Elvis Andrus of the White Sox rounds the bases after hitting a home run last season. (Getty Images)

Getty

KANSAS CITY — Elvis Andrus played his 36th game Monday, the same number of games the White Sox have as a team. He’s the only Sox to have played them all, which is saying something for a player who turns 35 this season.

It’s nothing new for Andrus, who has played in 145 or more games in 12 of his 14 full seasons.

“My goal is playing every day,” he said Monday.

It means playing many of them at less than 100 percent. In fact, Andrus said he felt the worst he has all season the night he hit his first homer of the season Friday against the Reds. On that night, he swung less than usual, saving his bullets.

“If I tell you how many games I’ve played not being 100 percent it would be more than half of my career,” Andrus said. “But my mindset, if I’m 80, 70 percent I still can help the team with something to win that day.”

Andrew Vaughn and Luis Robert Jr. have missed one game, and Yasmani Grandal and Andrew Benintendi missed three. Robert played 98 and Grandal 99 because of injuries last season, so this is a good early trend.

“When you’re a key guy in the lineup, you’re an everyday guy, the impact you bring every day in the lineup is huge,” Andrus said. “Sometimes we don’t realize the impact we have when we’re not in the lineup.”

Andrus collected his 2,000th hit this season on April 5 against the Giants. He is 17 games shy of 2,000.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I keep in mind if something hurts today it might be that day I go 4-for-4. I love to play, I love the game so I want to be there every day.”

More right field waiting for Eloy

When Eloy Jimenez returns from his appendectomy, manager Pedro Grifol expects his playing time to increase in right field to allow Jake Burger — when he returns from his oblique strain — to get at-bats as the designated hitter, especially against lefties.

It remains to be seen how many games the defensively challenged Jimenez gets in right. The 4-6 week expected time on the injured list will “allow him to kind of give his body a little bit of a break,” Grifol said. “He had a little bit of a leg issue at one point that he was battling with, which will give him some time to kind of regroup and not just rehab from the surgery but rehab his legs and just get back in a place where he might be able to play some outfield.”

This and that

Third baseman Yoan Moncada’s rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte will likely continue until the Sox return home to play the Astros this weekend.

“He’s doing really good,” Grifol said.

*Closer Liam Hendriks probably has three more appearances left at Charlotte on his rehab stint, including games on back-to-back days. A return next week is possible.

*Left-hander Garrett Crochet is also working toward a return. He has made three appearances at Double-A Birmingham and will likely get work at Charlotte before joining the Sox’ bullpen.

Next Up In News
Waukegan volleyball coach fatally shot while driving
5 suspects in custody in fatal shooting of Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston
Will Ramirez-Rosa’s new Council leadership roles be ‘big step forward’ for progressives — or kick in the pants to developers?
New research finds small, mid-size Illinois cities have higher per-capita gun homicide rates than Chicago
WATCH: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to deliver farewell address
Shedd Aquarium to close during NASCAR Chicago Street Race
The Latest
Connor Bedard shoots the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks first in line for Connor Bedard after winning No. 1 pick in NHL draft lottery
The Hawks cashed in on an 11.5% chance to receive the top pick during the lottery Monday. Bedard, the most-anticipated prospect in years, will almost certainly be a Hawk come June 28, when the draft takes place.
By Ben Pope
 
President Biden Delivers Remarks On Airline Passenger Protections
Columnists
Americans care about the environment, will vote to protect it. They care about jobs more
President Joe Biden must show people that a cleaner economy tomorrow brings jobs they want today, Ben Jealous writes.
By Ben Jealous
 
An iPhone displays the Facebook app. Facebook says it is not dead and that it’s not even just for “old people,” as young people have been saying for years. The social media platform born before the iPhone is approaching two decades in existence.
Technology
Facebook, nearing 20, has 3 billion users. Many of them are old.
But it says it isn’t dead or just for “old people,” as critics have said for years. The social media platform, born before the iPhone, is approaching two decades in existence.
By Barbara Ortutay | AP
 
A person was fatally shot by Waukegan police Oct. 20, 2020.
Crime
Waukegan volleyball coach fatally shot while driving
Niolis Collazo, 23, was driving Saturday near 10th Street and Lewis Avenue when someone fired shots around 10:30 p.m., according to the Waukegan Police Department.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
0507_Sky_vs_Fever_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__1_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky has questions to answer in frontcourt
Elizabeth Williams’ entry into the WNBA’s concussion protocols exposes the Sky’s lack of depth in the post.
By Annie Costabile
 