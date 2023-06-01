The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 1, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

More spending on youth programs won’t stop crime

We have already spent millions on youth programs, a Humboldt Park reader writes. Let me ask: How has that worked out?

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE More spending on youth programs won’t stop crime
Chicago police work the scene where a man and a woman were shot and killed while traveling in a vehicle in the 2300 block of West 21st Street in the Pilsen neighborhood, Monday afternoon, Nov. 14, 2022.

Chicago police work the scene where a man and a woman were shot and killed while traveling in a vehicle in the 2300 block of West 21st Street in Pilsen, Nov. 14, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Once again we get a new mayor in Chicago who thinks they have new solutions in curbing the violence and crime in our city. I’m sure the mayor has his heart in the right place and is hopeful his ideas will work as I also hope they will.

Some elected officials said the crime and violence we face is because the youth are bored. Give me a break.

The mayor wants to create more youth programs, thinking this will help solve some of the problems. We have already spent millions on youth programs. Let me ask: “How has that worked out?” We just had one of the worst Memorial Day weekends in recent years.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Let’s say we invested millions more on youth programs. The May 31 issue of the Sun-Times states we have major problems with crime and violence between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m. One would think these would be the hours our youth should be sound asleep in their beds.

Sorry, Mr. Mayor — if you think more youth programs will resolve crime and violence, you either don’t know the city or you’re in dream land.

Dan Goodwin, Humboldt Park

$51 million better spent on other problems

Approximately 50 Chicago Public Schools have been closed over the last 10 years. As the Sun-Times reported late last year, less than 25% of CPS students met or exceeded expectations in English and math.

During the recent mayoral race, multiple polls showed that public safety was by far Chicagoans number one concern. And the local economy is still suffering the devastating effects of the pandemic and civil unrest.

While the migrants need and deserve support, one can legitimately argue that the $51 million dedicated to the migrant crisis could have gone a long way in addressing other problems.

Terry Takash, Western Springs

Bring back police cadet program

Bravo to billionaire James Crown for his interest in helping chip away at Chicago’s violence. Kids need opportunity and a vision for the future. Cops cannot do the job alone. Almost every discussion involving the police and the community always seems to stop at the cop’s need to gain the trust of the community. The attempts have made very little change.

What better way to make inroads than to revive Chicago’s police cadet program? Instead of youth being observers, why not reinstitute a program that at one time was wildly successful in my observation? Scores of those cadets went on to great careers within the CPD, and without question changed many views and youthful lives along the way. 

Gangs are always on the lookout for vulnerable youth to recruit into their world. Why not offer an alternative? I personally have never seen so many interested teens as when that program was in full swing.

I’m hoping Mayor Johnson will have a look at the benefits a revitalized cadet program can offer.

Bob Angone, retired Chicago police lieutenant, Austin, Texas

Next Up In Commentary
Sleepy Joe flashes his steel
Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot to teach at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health
A June assignment for all the Cubs: Just go ahead and be like Marcus Stroman
Are Republicans finally ready to embrace a Black presidential candidate?
It’s time to end the threat of another debt limit crisis
La Villita es un ejemplo de cómo ayudar a los migrantes a construir una nueva vida
The Latest
Patrick Kane underwent hip resurfacing surgery Thursday and is expected to miss 4-6 months.
NHL
Patrick Kane expected to be out 4-6 months after undergoing hip surgery
Kane, 34, has been dealing with a nagging hip injury that hampered him over the past year with the Blackhawks and then down the stretch and in the playoffs with the New York Rangers.
By Stephen Whyno | Associated Press
 
A tension-filled debate, filled with shouting and pleas for civility from Mayor Brandon Johnson, preceded the vote to approve transferring $51 million in funding to help the city cope with an influx of migrants.
La Voz Chicago
Residentes protestan contra Johnson y concejales por aprobar financiación para migrantes
La crisis migratoria no solo ha llevado al límite los recursos municipales, sino que también ha exacerbado las tensiones políticas históricas entre afroamericanos y latinos.
By Fran Spielman
 
View of downtown Chicago skyline from a Near South Side rooftop.
Business
Visitors to Chicago rose 60% in 2022, tourism group says
Choose Chicago said that with high-profile events coming this summer, the city’s comeback from pandemic shutdowns remains on track.
By David Roeder
 
Aida “Bong” Pajarito (right), 80, who is originally from the Philippines and Taofeekat Olugbile, 37, from Nigeria, smile during a naturalization ceremony on Guaranteed Rate Field before the White Sox v.s. Los Angeles Angels game, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Twenty-four people from 17 different countries became U.S. citizens after being sworn in by Hon. Marvin E. Aspen of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Juramentan a nuevos ciudadanos en la primera ceremonia de naturalización en el parque de los White Sox
Dos docenas de personas, de edades entre los 18 y 80 años y procedentes de 17 países, juramentaron antes del comienzo del partido de la tarde entre los White Sox y Los Angeles Angels.
By Michael Loria
 
Tina Skahill, the Chicago Police Department’s executive director of constitutional policing and reform, filed resignation papers on Monday, saying she’s stepping down “due to retaliation.”
Police Reform
Chicago Police Department’s reform chief resigns, claims ‘retaliation’
Tina Skahill’s exit comes just months after the ouster of her predecessor Robert Boik, who was fired after criticizing former police Supt. David Brown’s decision to reassign nearly 50 officers under his command.
By Tom Schuba and Fran Spielman
 