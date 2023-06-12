The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 12, 2023
Big brown trout in the “body of work over a lifetime”

Ken Brown had chased big brown trout all over, then catches his biggest while fishing smallmouth bass.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Ken Brown holds the biggest brown trout he has caught in more than 20 years of fishing for brown trout. Provided photo

Ken Brown has chased brown trout all over the world for more than 20 years.

On Friday, the Barrington man caught his biggest brown—25 pounds, 36 inches long with a girth of 23 inches—while fishing for smallmouth bass in Door County, Wis., messaged his friend Dan Coleman on Instagram.

Brown caught it in 3 feet of water while fishing a Dark Sleeper swimbait.

“A few times this trip he mentioned, `fishing is a body of work over a lifetime,’ and today proved it,” Coleman messaged.

That long perspective on fishing, and I would suggest life itself, is something of note. Of course, so is the big fish, too.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

