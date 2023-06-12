Driver charged with DUI, reckless homicide in crash that killed teen couple who had just graduated from Schaumburg High School

A driver has been charged with DUI and reckless homicide after police say he collided with a car in Hoffman Estates over the weekend and killed a teen couple who had just graduated from Schaumburg High School.

Deni Rubio, 32, is facing two counts of aggravated DUI resulting in the death of another person, two counts of reckless homicide and one count of attempting to disarm a peace officer, according to Hoffman Estates police.

Amelia Mazeikis and D’Shaun Tudela, both 18, were killed when their car was struck by Rubio around 8:50 p.m. near the intersection of Higgins and Barrington roads, police said. Both were pronounced dead at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates.

The two had dated for about three years and were on their way to work when the accident happened, according to family.

District 211 Supt. Lisa Small released a statement calling the accident “devastating news” and saying the teens had “bright futures ahead of them.”

