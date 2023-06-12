The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 12, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Driver charged with DUI, reckless homicide in crash that killed teen couple who had just graduated from Schaumburg High School

Deni Rubio, 32, is facing two counts of aggravated DUI resulting in the death of another person, two counts of reckless homicide and one count of attempting to disarm a peace officer, according to Hoffman Estates police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Driver charged with DUI, reckless homicide in crash that killed teen couple who had just graduated from Schaumburg High School
d57bd_16865397467046_1920.jpg

Amelia Mazeikis and D’Shaun Tudela

GoFundMe

A driver has been charged with DUI and reckless homicide after police say he collided with a car in Hoffman Estates over the weekend and killed a teen couple who had just graduated from Schaumburg High School.

Deni Rubio, 32, is facing two counts of aggravated DUI resulting in the death of another person, two counts of reckless homicide and one count of attempting to disarm a peace officer, according to Hoffman Estates police.

Amelia Mazeikis and D’Shaun Tudela, both 18, were killed when their car was struck by Rubio around 8:50 p.m. near the intersection of Higgins and Barrington roads, police said. Both were pronounced dead at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates.

The two had dated for about three years and were on their way to work when the accident happened, according to family.

District 211 Supt. Lisa Small released a statement calling the accident “devastating news” and saying the teens had “bright futures ahead of them.”

Next Up In News
Ban the ban, not the book? Giannoulias caps return with string of legislative wins, including anti-censorship law
Northwestern drives toward goal line on $800 million Ryan Field project
Billionaire investor, philanthropist George Soros cedes control of empire to a younger son
Section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire
3 teens hurt, 1 critically, in shooting near CTA station in Roseland
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski died by suicide in prison medical center, AP sources say
The Latest
Ken Brown holds the biggest brown trout he has caught in more than 20 years of fishing for brown trout. Provided photo
Sports
Big brown trout in the “body of work over a lifetime”
Ken Brown had chased big brown trout all over, then catches his biggest while fishing smallmouth bass.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I am dying and yearn to travel, but husband questions expense
He finds money for his own trips, but when it comes to paying for his terminally ill spouse’s desires, the answer is, ‘We’ll see.’
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A developer last week pulled out of a hotly contested plan to replace the architecturally significant Baxter International headquarters with a warehouse logistics campus.
Editorials
Baxter International campus still has a chance at preservation
Bridge Industrial has withdrawn a controversial plan to replace the Deerfield campus with a warehouse and logistics facility. But the larger question about where to put such facilities, and their potential environmental impact, remains.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias speaks about new legislation limiting who can access information from license plate readers during a news conference at Planned Parenthood on Thursday.
Springfield
Ban the ban, not the book? Giannoulias caps return with string of legislative wins, including anti-censorship law
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias told the Sun-Times he was “blown away” after reading about book bans across the country. “To me, this is a slippery slope, and it goes against what education is about,” he said.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Rendering of the rebuilt Ryan Field in Evanston.
Suburban Chicago
Northwestern drives toward goal line on $800 million Ryan Field project
Facing opposition in Evanston, university officials want to see action soon on the plans to make the stadium suitable for concerts and other events.
By David Roeder
 