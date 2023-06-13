The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Menu planner: Steak, green bean and tomato salad hits the spot

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
Enjoy steak, green bean and tomato salad.

Steak, green bean and tomato salad.

Cattlemen’s Beef Board

Steak, green bean and tomato salad

Cut 1 pound beef top sirloin (3/4 inches thick) in half lengthwise and then into 1/4-inch strips. In a resealable plastic bag, place beef and 2 tablespoons balsamic vinaigrette. Turn to coat, seal and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours.

Heat large, nonstick skillet on medium-high until hot. Add 2 1/2 cups fresh green beans (2-inch pieces) and 1 teaspoon olive oil. Stir-fry 5 minutes. Add 1 cup halved grape tomatoes; stir-fry 2 minutes. Remove from skillet; season with coarse salt and pepper and keep warm.

Drain and discard marinade from beef. To same skillet, add half the beef; stir-fry 1 to 3 minutes or until outside surface is no longer pink. Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining beef. Stir in 1/4 cup shaved Parmesan cheese. Divide 1 (5-ounce) bag baby spinach among 4 plates. Top with the beef and vegetables. Drizzle with more balsamic dressing. Serve with roasted red potatoes, carrots and whole-grain rolls.

Pineapple and black bean enchiladas

Makes 10 enchiladas

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: 35 to 45 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 teaspoons canola oil

1 large onion, chopped

1 medium red bell pepper, chopped

1 (20-ounce) can pineapple tidbits, drained, 1/3 cup juice reserved

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed

1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chiles

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus 10 teaspoons for garnish

3 cups (12 ounces) shredded 50% light cheddar cheese, divided

10 ounces mild enchilada sauce

10 (6-inch) corn tortillas

1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In a large, nonstick skillet, heat oil on medium. Add onion and bell pepper; cook 4 to 6 minutes or until softened. Stir in pineapple, beans and green chiles. Cook and stir until thoroughly heated. Remove skillet from heat. Stir in 1/2 cup cilantro and 2 cups of the cheese. Spread 1 tablespoon enchilada sauce onto each tortilla. Spoon about 3/4 cup vegetable mixture over sauce on each. Roll; place seam side down in baking dish. In a small bowl, mix reserved pineapple juice and remaining enchilada sauce; pour over entire surface of enchiladas. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheese. Cover tightly with nonstick foil. Bake 25 to 30 minutes; remove foil. Bake 5 to 10 more minutes or until cheese is melted and sauce is bubbly. Top each enchilada with 1 tablespoon sour cream and 1 teaspoon cilantro. Serve immediately.

Per enchilada: 256 calories, 14 grams protein, 9 grams fat (30% calories from fat), 4.6 grams saturated fat, 33 grams carbohydrate, 24 milligrams cholesterol, 453 milligrams sodium, 6 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Picadillo-stuffed peppers

Makes 6 peppers

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

6 medium red, yellow or green bell peppers

1/2 cup water

1 (25-ounce) jar mushroom and olive pasta sauce, divided

1 pound lean ground beef

2 small zucchini, diced (about 12 ounces)

1 medium onion, chopped

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/3 cup raisins

1/3 cup sliced green olives with pimentos

1 teaspoon cider vinegar

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Cut off the top fourth of stem end of peppers; remove seeds. Stand peppers and tops in baking dish. Add water, cover and microwave on high (100% power) 5 to 7 minutes or until peppers are softened. Stir 1 1/2 cups pasta sauce into water in dish. Meanwhile, cook beef, zucchini and onions in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high for 7 minutes or until beef is no longer pink and vegetables are almost tender. Stir in garlic, cinnamon, cumin and black pepper; cook 1 minute or until fragrant. Remove from heat; stir in raisins, olives, vinegar and remaining sauce. Spoon mixture into peppers in dish; replace tops. Coat peppers with cooking spray. Bake, uncovered, 30 minutes or until sauce bubbles and pepper tops are lightly charred.

Per pepper: 286 calories, 19 grams protein, 10 grams fat (31% calories from fat), 2.9 grams saturated fat, 30 grams carbohydrate, 43 milligrams cholesterol, 618 milligrams sodium, 6 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Pork with asparagus and mint

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: less than 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 tablespoons roasted red chili paste

2 tablespoons fish sauce or soy sauce

2 teaspoons sugar

1 medium onion, cut into 1/4-inch slices

3 cups fresh asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces

3/4 pound pork (loin or thin boneless chops), cut into thin strips, 1/4 inch thick by 1 to 1 1/2 inches long

1 medium red bell pepper, cut into thin 1/4-inch strips

1/3 cup coarsely chopped fresh mint

Heat oil in a wok or skillet on medium-high. Add chili paste, fish sauce (or soy sauce) and sugar; stir well to combine. Cook 1 minute. Add onion and asparagus; stir-fry 3 minutes. Cover and cook 3 to 5 more minutes or until vegetables are tender. Remove cover and add pork and bell pepper. Stir-fry 3 to 4 minutes or until pork is cooked through. Add the mint; toss to combine and serve.

Per serving: 215 calories, 20 grams protein, 10 grams fat (40% calories from fat), 2.4 grams saturated fat, 11 grams carbohydrate, 48 milligrams cholesterol, 777 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Adult pizza

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Place a pre-baked 12-inch thin pizza crust on a baking sheet. Bake 5 minutes or until hot and crisp. Spread crust with 1/2 cup whipped cream cheese, 4 ounces thinly sliced smoked salmon (cut into strips), 1 cup diced ripe tomato, 1/3 cup diced red onion, 2 tablespoons rinsed capers and 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley. Season to taste with pepper. Slice and serve with a spinach salad.

