Tuesday, June 13, 2023
9 officers had to subdue drunken driver after crash that killed teen couple, prosecutor says

An officer finally used a stun gun to subdue Dani Rubio, 32, who had a blood alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit and was carrying crack cocaine in his pocket, according to Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Aldina Vulic.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
9 officers had to subdue drunken driver after crash that killed teen couple, prosecutor says
d57bd_16865397467046_1920.jpg

Amelia Mazeikis and D’Shaun Tudela

GoFundMe

It took nine police officers to subdue a drunken driver who had just rammed into a car carrying a teen couple in Hoffman Estates over the weekend, killing them both, a prosecutor said Monday.

One of the officers finally used a stun gun to subdue Dani Rubio, 32, who had a blood alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit and was carrying crack cocaine in his pocket, according to Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Aldina Vulic.

Rubio was charged with aggravated DUI resulting in death, reckless homicide and attempting to disarm a police officer in connection with the crash that killed Amelia Mazeikis and D’Shaun Tudela, both 18 and recent graduates of Schaumburg High School.

Relatives said the two had been dating for three years and were on their way to work Saturday evening.

Mazeikis was driving south on Barrington Road in a Honda Civic, with Tudela in the passenger seat, when Rubio sped through a red light while heading east on Higgins Road, his Dodge Durango crashing into the side of the Honda, Vulic said.

Rubio, who was not wearing a shirt, was standing about 30 feet from his car as officers approached, Vulic said. They tried to grab his arm, but he pulled away and walked back to his car, she said. 

The officers began struggling with him and Rubio grabbed one of the officer’s gun and removed it from the holster, she said. Police used a stun gun and took him into custody, Vulic said.

Rubio was ordered held on $2 million bail. He was scheduled to return to court July 7.

