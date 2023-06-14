Pickleball and pizza are the ingredients of a soon-to-open Algonquin restaurant

Picklers will soon have a place to play their favorite sport and grab a bite to eat — all under one roof.

Pickle Haus, a pickleball-themed restaurant complete with 12 indoor playing courts, is set to open along Randall Road in Algonquin this November.

“Our vision for Pickle Haus is to provide a pickleball-focused entertainment experience that is unmatched in the industry,” said Graham Palmer, managing partner of Hubbard Street Group, a Chicago real estate developer.

Hubbard Street Group is partnering with College Park Athletic Club, which owns various tennis clubs, to create Pickle Haus.

Eventually, the group plans to have five locations.

Created in 1965, pickleball has gained popularity in recent years and has become the fastest-growing sport in the country. A 2023 Sports & Fitness Industry Association report showed the sport had more than 8.9 million participants, up from 4.8 million in 2022.

In 2019, USA Pickleball, the governing agency for the sport, listed 8,000 pickleball courts on its Places2Play site, noting that an average of 110 courts were being added monthly.

“We’re really excited to bring this to Chicago,” said Jeff VanDixhorn, owner of College Park Athletic Club.

