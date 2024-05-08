Things to do in Chicago May 9-15: The Mix

Theater

An all-Iranian cast stars in Sanaz Toossi’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play “English,” the story of four Iranian adults studying to take a language exam which they see as the key to their future. Adamant that English will make them whole, they soon learn that it might be splitting them each in half. Hamid Dehghani directs. From May 10-June 9 at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn. Tickets: $15-$55. Visit goodmantheatre.org.

Julian “joolz” Stroop (left) and Shea Petersen rehearse “Lavender Men.” Timmy Samuel

About Face Theatre presents Roger Q. Mason’s “Lavender Men,” a fantasia starring Julian “joolz” Stroop as Taffeta, a multiracial femme who conjures President Abraham Lincoln (Matt Martin) and his law clerk, Elmer Ellsworth (Shea Petersen), and uses this meeting to confront issues of visibility, race and LGBTQ+ inclusion. Lucky Stiff directs. From May 9-June 8 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: pay-what-you-can $5-$35. Visit aboutfacetheatre.com.

Lifeline Theatre presents Nambi E. Kelley’s adaptation of “Native Son,” Richard Wright’s classic novel about a young Black man in 1930s Chicago who takes a job at a wealthy white man’s house. From May 10-June 30 at Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood. Tickets: $45. Visit lifelinetheatre.com.

Book & Lyrics Theatricals and Frame of Reference Productions present a new staging of “Gods & Monsters,” based on Christopher Bram’s novel “Father of Frankenstein.” Adapted by Thomas Mullen, the play now makes race a central theme as it focuses on film director James Whale (“Frankenstein,” “Bride of Frankenstein”) as he reminisces about his life. Paul Oakley Stovall directs. From May 9-June 2 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont. Tickets: $37.75. Visit theaterwit.org.

Porchlight Music Theatre celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Stephen Sondheim-James Lapine classic “Sunday in the Park with George,” with a concert staging featuring Broadway performers Sean Allan Krill and Kathy Voytko. Michael Weber directs. At 7:30 p.m. May 11 and 2 p.m. May 12 at Studebaker Theater, Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan. Tickets: $75-$125. Visit porchlightmusictheatre.com.

Performers from A.B.L.E. (Artists Breaking Limits & Expectations, pictured) are working with Chicago Shakespeare Theater on a re-imaging of Homer’s “The Odyssey.” Justin Barbin

A.B.L.E. (Artists Breaking Limits & Expectations) and Chicago Shakespeare Theater present a re-imaging of Homer’s classic tale “The Odyssey” that weaves music, movement, shadow puppetry and scenes into a celebration of the choices we make and the challenges we face along our journey. The cast of 44 includes 24 actors with intellectual and developmental disabilities. At 2 p.m. May 11 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, 800 E. Grand. Tickets: pay-what-you-can beginning at $15. Visit ableensemble.com/events.

Inicios: Latine Playwright Festival features free staged readings of Ale Castillo’s “No One Cares (About You)” (7 p.m. May 15 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee), Carolina Herrera’s “Sacrificios” (7 p.m. May 16 at National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th) and William Gregory’s “Sex, Alchemy and Mayan Mischief” (7 p.m. May 17 at Aguijon Theater, 2707 N. Laramie). Visit clata.org.

Steppenwolf Lookout Series presents Bambi’s Black Box, a monthly musical theater-based drag show hosted by Bambi Banks-Coulee. At 8 p.m. May 9, June 20, July 18 and Aug. 15 at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theater, 1700 N. Halsted. Tickets: $18-$35. Visit steppenwolf.org.

Music

The brothers of Hermanos Gutierrez perform next week at Thalia Hall. Larry Niehaus

The harmony abilities of siblings is well established, from The Everly Brothers and Bee Gees to Heart and First Aid Kit. But Hermanos Gutierrez, the instrumental guitar duo made up of brothers Estevan and Alejandro Gutierrez may be the first to achieve this singularity without uttering a word. “Our voices are our guitars,” says Alejandro. At 8 p.m. May 12-13 at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport. Tickets: $40. Visit thaliahallchicago.com.

Join the Chicago Sinfonietta for its season finale, a program titled “Reverb,” which showcases the power and energy of classical music. Pieces performed include Unsuk Chin’s “Subito con Forza for Orchestra,” Louise Farrenc’s “Symphony No. 3,” Carlos Simon’s “Profiles” and Sergei Rachmanioff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini” featuring pianist George Li. Mei-Ann Chen conducts. At 7:30 p.m. May 10 at Wentz Concert Hall, North Center College, 171 W. Chicago, Naperville, and 7:30 p.m. May 12 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $57, $67. Visit chicagosinfonietta.org.

Portugal. The Man has a May 11 gig at the Salt Shed. Maclay Heriot

Over the past decade, Grammy-winning alt-rock group Portugal. The Man has proved to be one of rock’s prized possessions. The Oregon-based band’s danceable hit “Feel It Still” is an earworm that never disappoints.

At 8 p.m. May 11 at The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston. Tickets: $49. Visit ticketmaster.com.

The Jacksons take fans back to the days when the group sang and danced to favorites such as “ABC,” “I’ll Be There” and “Dancing Machine.” Tito, Marlon and Jackie Jackson will perform at 8 p.m. May 11 at Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, Indiana. Inside the Hard Rock Casino lobby is an exhibit featuring artifacts and stories about the brothers’ time growing up in Gary. Tickets: $74+. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Singer-songwriter-composer Cody Fry brings his “unique blend of pop and cinematic classical music” to a collaboration with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. At 7:30 p.m. May 13 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $49-$199. Visit cso.org.

Orchestra Noir, the all African American orchestra, presents a concert featuring the biggest hip-hop and R&B hits from two iconic eras: 1990s and 2000s. At 8 p.m. May 11 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $61.50-$91.50. Visit harristheaterchicago.org.

Avant-rock band Swans comes to town for a concert featuring new songs and radically revised version of numbers performed on the 2023 tour. Lap steel master and Swans band member Kristof Hahn opens at 9 p.m. May 11 at Metro, 3730 N. Clark. Tickets: $32, $37. Visit metrochicago.com.

Lincoln Hall has Alice Merton on the calendar for May 14. Elias Kohler

Alice Merton tours behind her recent EP, “Heron,” on which she explores her journey of self-discovery and self-fulfillment. Juliana Madrid opens at 8 p.m. May 14 at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $25. Visit lh-st.com.

NDR Big Band with soloist Kenan Azmeh, a Syrian-born jazz clarinetist, performs at 8 p.m. May 13 at Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago, ($45, mcachicago.org) and multiple sets beginning at 6 p.m. May 14 at Andy’s, 11 E. Hubbard ($15, andysjazzclub.com).

Museums

This untitled1951 piece by Evelyn Statsinger is part of “Four Chicago Artists.” Gift of George E. Danforth

“Four Chicago Artists: Theodore Halkin, Evelyn Statsinger, Barbara Rossi and Christina Ramberg” features 95 drawings, sketchbooks, prints, photograms, quilts, paintings and ephemera from the iconic Chicago artists. The exhibit shows how their lives intersected across generations to shape the visual culture of Chicago. From May 11-Aug. 26 at Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan. Admission: $14-$32. Visit artic.edu.

“Ancient Huasteca: Goddesses, Warriors & Governors” includes more than 130 artifacts that highlight roles of women in the Mesoamerican civilization known as the Huasteca. Among the artifacts are recently excavated sculptures that reveal ancient stories of female deities, warriors, governors and priestesses. To July 21 at National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th. Admission is free. Visit nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org.

Movies

The summer session of the Chicago Film Society is underway with its eclectic roster chosen from throughout film history. On the list are Maurice Tourneur’s “The Ship of Lost Men” with Marlene Dietrich, James Whale’s classic “Frankenstein,” Hiroshi Shimizu’s “Japanese Girls at the Harbor,” John Cassavetes’ “Minnie and Moskowitz” and just in time for the Democratic National Convention: Haskell Wexler’s Chicago classic “Medium Cool,” set during the 1968 DNC when “the whole world was watching.” To Aug. 28 at Northeastern Illinois Univeristy, 3701 W. Bryn Mawr, and Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport. Tickets: $10-$12. For a complete film schedule, visit chicagofilmsociety.org.

Movies at Gallagher Way begin May 15 with “The Super Mario Bros Movie,” the first of the 10-film series. The free films typically run every other Wednesday through Sept. 11. Food and beverages are available for purchase or bring your own food. Reserved seating is $33; chair rental is $5. Seating is limited; arrive early. Visit gallagherway.com.

Facets kicks off its Speakeasy Cinema series with the 1930 Chicago gangster film “The Doorway to Hell.” The cabaret-style screenings include craft cocktails and live jazz. At 7 p.m. May 11 at Facets, 1517 W. Fullerton. Tickets: $25, includes a drink token. Visit facets.org.

Family Fun

Young People’s Theatre of Chicago presents Cheryl L. West, Lamont Dozier and Paris Dozier’s musical adaptation of “Last Stop on Market Street,” Matt de la Pena and Christian Robinson’s children’s picture book about finding beauty in everyday city life. From May 11-June 2 at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $21, $27. Visit greenhousetheater.org.

Baseball in the suburbs gets under way with three home openers. The Chicago Dogs play the Gary SouthShore RailCats at 6:30 p.m. May 10 at Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral, Rosemont ($9+, thechicagodogs.com). The Schaumburg Boomers take on the Tri-City Valleycats at 6:30 p.m. May 13 at Wintrust Field, 1999 Springinsguth, Schaumburg ($12+, boomerbaseball.com). The Kane County Cougars play the Sioux Falls Canaries at 11:30 a.m. May 14 at Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry, Geneva ($5+, kccougars.com).

Northbrook Art in the Park features more than 80 artists, a painting class, children’s art area, art demonstrations, face painting and more. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 11-12 at Village Green Park, 1810 Walters, Northbrook. Admission is free. Visit amdurproductions.com.

