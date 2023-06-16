The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 16, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture

From tuba concerto to ‘Mission: Impossible’ — CSO and Riccardo Muti achieve splendidly lighthearted program

A lively, engrossing program offered multiple insights into the maestro’s conducting style and what he has accomplished in Chicago.

By  Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE From tuba concerto to ‘Mission: Impossible’ — CSO and Riccardo Muti achieve splendidly lighthearted program
Principal Tuba Gene Pokorny is the soloist in Lalo Schifrin’s Concerto for Tuba and Orchestra performed with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and conductor Riccardo Muti.

Principal Tuba Gene Pokorny is the soloist in Lalo Schifrin’s Concerto for Tuba and Orchestra performed with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and conductor Riccardo Muti.

© Todd Rosenberg Photography

As Riccardo Muti approaches the June 27 conclusion of his 13-year tenure as music director of the Chicago Symphony, he has chosen to steer clear of mini-festivals, highlights series or showy blockbusters to mark his departure.

Indeed, with one notable exception — the June 23-25 performances of Beethoven’s mighty choral work, “Missa Solemnis” — he has stuck to more or less “normal” programs, signaling that this is a transition but it is by no means good-bye.

After all, he is already contracted to spend six weeks with the CSO during the next two seasons.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra — Riccardo Muti, conductor; Gene Pokorny, tubist

CSO review

When: 1:30 p.m. June 16 and 8 p.m. June 17

Where: Orchestra Hall, 220 S. Michigan

Tickets: $45-$399

Info: cso.org

But normal certainly does not mean ordinary, as Muti made clear Thursday evening with a lively, engrossing program that offered multiple insights into his conducting style and what he has accomplished in Chicago.

It used to be common to open symphony programs with overtures, but this tradition has faded in recent years as orchestras have chosen to use this slot for a short contemporary work or some other kind of musical morsel. 

Muti, who has devoted much of his career to opera at Milan’s La Scala and elsewhere, has frequently programmed overtures during his tenure, sometimes reviving ones that have been unfairly forgotten. 

CSO Zell Music Director Riccardo Muti leads the CSO in a performance of Schubert’s Symphony No. 9 (Great) on Thursday night.&nbsp;

CSO Zell Music Director Riccardo Muti leads the CSO in a performance of Schubert’s Symphony No. 9 (“Great”) on Thursday night.

© Todd Rosenberg Photography

That was case Thursday when he began the concert with the Overture to “Indigo and the Forty Thieves,” a now little-known operetta by the Waltz King, Johann Strauss Jr. — a piece that the CSO first performed in September 2013 with Muti on the podium.

Critics typical brush over these kinds of short openers to get to the meatier fare, but it’s important to dwell on this one a bit, because it says so much about Muti. He has wonderful feel for this kind of light, effervescent fare, giving it as much attention as he would a larger, more “serious” piece.

The maestro brought an ideally suited, free-spiritedness to this work, and sometimes he put his arms down and stopped beating time, just letting the musicians revel in this delightful, buoyant music. In short, the overture was great fun, like it’s supposed be, drawing cheers from the audience. And why not?

Next came the CSO’s first-ever performance of Lalo Schifrin’s Concerto for Tuba and Orchestra (2016), hardly a work that one would expect to find on such a quasi-valedictory program. But it spoke to Muti’s affection for the orchestra’s musicians, especially his obvious respect for one of its best-known and longest serving members — principal tubist Gene Pokorny.

The tuba is sometimes unfairly stereotyped as lumbering and low-throated. But this piece gave Pokorny ample opportunity to impressively dispel such myths and show off the many, lesser-known faces of this instrument, with its fast passagework and high-register lines that, as Schifrin noted in his program notes, make the instrument sound like an extension of the French horn.

The performance drew multiple ovations from the audience, with Pokorny and Muti embracing, and the maestro even engaging in some comic high jinks, as he took the tuba from Pokorny and playfully marched off stage with it.

Then came a surprise — Muti and Pokorny rejoined the orchestra for an encore featuring Schifrin’s immediately identifiable theme for the 1960s television show, “Mission Impossible,” with the tubist highlighted in this arrangement by Calvin Custer. Again, a lot of fun — an aspect of Muti’s tenure that has perhaps been underestimated. 

The evening ended with Franz Schubert’s nearly hourlong Symphony No. 9 in C Major, D. 944, “Great,” which Muti first conducted with the CSO on tour in 2012. Much more could be said, but he and the ensemble delivered a suitably nuanced performance with the light, buoyant touch this music requires. 


Next Up In Entertainment
When your kids love ‘Mars Attacks!’ Chicago tattoo shop owner figured you need a mural with aliens
Dear Abby: My partner isn’t making friends, despite my help
Horoscope for Friday, June 16, 2023
Top-notch cast, glorious songs and plenty of personality combine for first-rate ‘Lloyd Price Musical’
‘Maggie Moore(s)’: The land’s dry, the laughs are dark in Jon Hamm’s intriguing crime comedy
Donald Kinsey, Chicago Blues Fest guitarist and singer, in intensive care after car crash
The Latest
Justin Steele will return to the Cubs rotation Saturday.
Cubs
Justin Steele to start Saturday for Cubs
Steele, 27, last started May 31 against the Rays and went on the IL a day later with a left forearm strain.
By Brian Sandalow
 
merlin_113938900.jpg
News
The Journey to Juneteenth: uncovering the history and making of a federal holiday
The story behind Juneteenth and how it became a federal holiday.
By Associated Press
 
Robert E. Crimo Jr., center, father of Robert Crimo III, and his attorney George Gomez, left, at a recent court hearing.
Highland Park parade shooting
Judge wants trial this year for father of accused Highland Park parade shooter
Robert E. Crimo Jr. is charged with seven counts of reckless conduct.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Gregg Berhalter will return as U.S. men’s national soccer team coach.
Soccer
Gregg Berhalter rehired as U.S. men’s soccer coach
Berhalter agreed to coach the team through the 2026 World Cup.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
Alden Loury and his three daughters (from left to right) Amirah, Arielle and Alexis on Father’s Day in 2017.
Columnists
As Father’s Day approaches, I’ve realized: A dad’s job is never done
A proud father of three girls — ages 25, 19 and 14 — I’d fooled myself into thinking that my job would be pretty much done once they left home and gained their footing.
By Alden Loury
 