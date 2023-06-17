Boy, 14, among 2 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

Two people were wounded, including a 14-year-old boy, in a shooting Saturday afternoon in East Garfield Park.

The boy was standing with another male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, when someone opened fire at them just before 5 p.m. in the 100 block of South Homan Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the person he was with was shot in the head, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one was in custody.

