Boy, 14, among 2 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

Two people were wounded, including a 14-year-old boy, in a shooting Saturday afternoon in East Garfield Park.
The boy was standing with another male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, when someone opened fire at them just before 5 p.m. in the 100 block of South Homan Avenue, according to Chicago police.
The teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the person he was with was shot in the head, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
No one was in custody.
Pride Celebration: Cubs’ Laura Ricketts reflects on ‘sense of responsibility’ to speak up and represent
The Latest
Andrew Benintendi first, Tim Anderson second in first White Sox game since 2019 without Anderson leading off
The Cubs have won five straight and seven of eight and pulled to within four games of the .500 mark.
The crash happened at the intersection of Independence Boulevard and Roosevelt Road.
He was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 1600 block of West 80th Street, police said.
A man went missing after a show at the venue earlier this week. Authorities have not identified the person found dead in the water Saturday.