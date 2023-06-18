The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 18, 2023
LGBTQIA+ News News Religion

Archdiocesan Gay and Lesbian Outreach of Chicago celebrates its 35th anniversary

Hundreds filled Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Lake View for a Mass celebrated by Cardinal Blase Cupich, who honored the group as a ‘covenant of people.’

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Archdiocesan Gay and Lesbian Outreach of Chicago celebrates its 35th anniversary
LGBTQMASS_1.jpg

Cardinal Blase Cupich celebrates Mass on Sunday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Lake View on the 35th anniversary of the founding of the Archdiocesan Gay and Lesbian Outreach of Chicago. The church serves as the home parish of the ministry, founded under the guidance of Cardinal Joseph Bernardin.

Natalie Garcia/For the Sun-Times

The Archdiocesan Gay and Lesbian Outreach of Chicago celebrated its 35th anniversary with a Mass on Sunday in Lake View.

Hundreds filled the pews at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at 708 W. Belmont Ave. for the Mass, which was celebrated by Cardinal Blase Cupich. 

AGLOChicago was established under the guidance of Cardinal Joseph Bernardin, and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church serves as the ministry’s home parish. It celebrated its first liturgy in 1988. 

Joe Vitek, director of outreach and liturgy at AGLO, said the anniversary is an affirmation of the church’s desire to reach out to all Catholics, no matter what their situation in life may be. 

“Our ministry truly focuses on providing that weekly gathering where people can be their authentic selves and worship in the way that we were baptized in,” said Vitek, 52. “To claim our stake in the church that we have a writ to. It’s truly unique.” 

AGLO holds weekly Masses and offers the LGBTQ+ community spiritual retreats and programs, accompaniment, social events and outreach opportunities. 

Related

“Through the groundbreaking leadership of Joseph Cardinal Bernardin and persistence of the founding lay leaders, AGLO has made much progress in bringing in the Good News of Jesus to all Catholics and creating a welcoming faith community for our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters,” Cupich wrote in a letter to the congregation. 

In his homily, Cupich explained how the AGLO community was a “covenant of people.” People who come together to support each other. 

“There is that wonderful adage in Africa that if you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to far, go together,” Cupich said. 

lgbtqmass_2_720.jpg

Hundreds attend Sunday’s Mass. The Archdiocesan Gay and Lesbian Outreach of Chicago offers the LGBTQ+ community spiritual retreats and programs, accompaniment, social events and outreach opportunities.

Natalie Garcia/For the Sun-Times

Vitek said that it was the collective work of leaders before him that allowed AGLO to reach 35 years of existence. He hopes to continue that work and inspire future generations to take up the mantle. 

“I like to say that when I became involved in a leadership position, I was sort of the second generation,” Vitek said. “The first generation of leaders of our organization were our founders, They worked hard to establish our ministry. My generation carried it further, and we’re at a point where we’re welcoming many new members. Hopefully we reach a new generation of Catholics who identify as LGBT and let them know there’s still a place in the church for them.” 

Related

Outside the church, a group of demonstrators recited prayers and played bagpipes throughout the Mass. The group carried banners reading “the month of June belongs to the sacred Heart of Jesus, not to homosexual ‘pride.’”

Vitek said the demonstration proves organizations like AGLO are still needed in many communities. 

“There are those who feel that people who are ‘other,’ whether that’s based on their sexual orientation, sometimes on their immigration status, on their race, on their gender, have to take a different position within the church, and that’s not the case,” Vitek said. “We all share one baptism, and through that one baptism we all have the same rightful place in the church.” 

Related

Cupich echoed Vitek in his letter, stating that the stigmatization or exclusion of groups of people has become common or normalized in recent times. 

“As Catholics, we believe everyone is created in the likeness and image of God and should be respected and treated with kindness and gentleness,” Cupich wrote. “God loves us all and walks with each of us. Treating people as the ‘other’ has no place in any Church. We are a Church for all.” 

Next Up In News
5 people wounded in Roseland shooting
Heat wave triggers big storms, power outages in US Southeast, raises wildfire concerns in Southwest
Netflix hypes ‘The Last Airbender,’ ‘One Piece’ at starry fan event
Pope Francis, back to Vatican routine post-surgery, says thanks to shouts of ‘Long live the pope!’
Chicago celebrates Juneteenth; In Lawndale and Garfield Park: ‘It’s all about family’
‘Chaos, pure chaos:’ 23 shot at Willowbrook Juneteenth party
The Latest
Pete Davidson arrives for Paramount’s “Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts” premiere in New York City on June 5, 2023. Prosecutors on Friday charged the actor with reckless driving relating to a March 4 crash in Beverly Hills.
Celebrities
Comedian Pete Davidson charged in Beverly Hills crash
Prosecutors charged the former “Saturday Night Live” s with reckless driving Friday, three months after authorities said he crashed into a Beverly Hills home.
By Associated Press
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
5 people wounded in Roseland shooting
The shooting happened in the 9900 block of South Princeton Avenue. The victims were taken to area hospitals. Their ages and conditions are not known.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Wyndham Clark
Golf
Wyndham Clark wins the U.S. Open for his first major title
Closes with an even-par 70 to beat Rory McIlroy by one shot
By Doug Ferguson | AP
 
From left to right, Cason Bullis, Mya Kampfer and Caleb Dessos find a way to cool off with their inflatable pool, Saturday afternoon, June 17, 2023, in the front yard of their Shreveport, La., house that continues to be without electricity because of a storm on Friday evening, June 16. (Henrietta Wildsmith/The Shreveport Times via AP)
Weather
Heat wave triggers big storms, power outages in US Southeast, raises wildfire concerns in Southwest
Forecasters warn of triple-digit temperatures over the holiday weekend. High winds and continued heat are making wildfire fights in Arizona and New Mexico difficult and pose risks for more fires breaking out.
By Saji Mathai
 
FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company’s website, Feb. 2, 2023, in New York. Netflix gave audiences first looks at some planned and upcoming projects including “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “One Piece” and the third season of “Bridgerton” at a fan event on Saturday, June 17. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) ORG XMIT: NYSS601
Movies and TV
Netflix hypes ‘The Last Airbender,’ ‘One Piece’ at starry fan event
Celebrities joined Netflix to give audiences first looks at some planned and upcoming projects. The event, Tudum, was live-streamed from Sao Paolo, Brazil.
By Associated Press
 