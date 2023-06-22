Body recovered near Foster Beach following search for drowned swimmer

Emergency crews have recovered a body from Lake Michigan near Foster Beach where a 19-year-old woman was reported missing in the water Wednesday evening.

The woman was seen struggling to swim near the beach around 8:30 p.m. before she sank below the water, a witness told searchers.

Just after 9:40 a.m. Thursday, the police marine unit recovered the body of a female from the water near the beach, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the body.

After three drownings in two days last summer, Chicago officials warned boaters and swimmers to “please be responsible” when in the water. A 7-year-old boy died after drowning in Lake Michigan in northwest Indiana last week.

So far in 2023, six people have drowned in Lake Michigan, more than any other Great Lake, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, a nonprofit group dedicated to drowning prevention.

Two of those six drowned near Chicago and another drowned in Waukegan.

