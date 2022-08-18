Search resumes for missing boater near ‘Playpen’ — third apparent drowning in Chicago this week

Authorities resumed searching for a person who fell into Lake Michigan near the “Playpen” boat hangout downtown Wednesday, just hours before a body was pulled from Montrose Harbor miles north —marking the third apparent drowning in Chicago this week.

The incidents come days after two women were badly injured in the Playpen on Saturday when a boat reversed into a raft, knocking off several people and severing a woman’s feet.

In Wednesday’s accident, two people fell off a boat between the Jardine Water Filtration Plant and the Playpen around 7 p.m., authorities said. Police rescued one unresponsive person and took them to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police searched for the second person into the night and resumed their search Thursday morning, police said. The missing person was described as a 6-foot-tall man wearing jeans and a red shirt, Coast Guard Lt. Rachel Ault said.

About five hours later, a man was pulled from Montrose Harbor about six miles to the north. Paramedics responded near the 200 block of West Montrose around 12:20 a.m. Thursday. The man, in his 30s, was taken to Weiss Hospital and pronounced dead, police and fire officials said.

It was the third apparent drowning this week. On Wednesday morning, Luis Davila Vera, 43, was pulled from Diversey Harbor and died after he slipped and fell into the water, authorities said

At least 35 people have drowned in Lake Michigan so far this year, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, which tracks drownings.

