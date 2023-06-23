‘Party with a purpose’: Pride in the Park brings community, music to Grant Park

Pride in the Park kicked off Friday afternoon in Grant Park for the fourth year, bringing two days of music and performances from big-name headliners and local talents.

The event is billed as the Midwest’s largest LGBTQ+ music festival. Performers include Zedd, Saweetie, Zara Larsson, CircuitMOM, Years & Years, DJ Lady D and more. Local DJs and drag performers are also taking the stage.

About 15,000 people over two days are expected to attend the festival, which has 46 venders and 32 sponsors.

Dusty Carpenter, the lead organizer of Pride in the Park, said it’s a big statement to have a Pride event in a prominent location like Grant Park.

“It’s great bringing in really big artists to celebrate Pride, along with putting some of our local and best drag queens on the biggest stage we possibly can and celebrating in the heart of the city,” Carpenter said. “We all know Grant Park is the best venue. There’s nothing like stepping on the stage and seeing the skyline all around.”

Festivalgoers gather around the stage to listen to DJ Zel on Friday during Pride in the Park in Grant Park. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Pride in the Park started in 2019 and was the first official LGBTQ+ event ever to be hosted in Grant Park, Carpenter said.

“This event is for our trans people, our people of color, our drag queens, all for the community. And nothing’s better than when we have some of the biggest artists in the world come to celebrate that,” Carpenter said.

The event is about creating a positive and more inclusive music festival experience for the LGBTQ+ community, Carpenter said, especially given ongoing attacks on the community.

“It’s more important than ever with over 500 anti-LGBTQ+ plus laws going in all over the country. There’s no more important time than right now, for us,” Carpenter said. “I consider Chicago a blue haven. We show how LGBTQ+ people should be treated and should be celebrated. Drag is not a crime.”

People arriving early to Pride in the Park stake their spots for enjoying the music Friday at Butler Field in Grant Park. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Carpenter’s motto for Pride Month is “party with a purpose.”

“We party and celebrate today for what we have and how far we’ve come,” Carpenter said. “But we realize that we have next week and the week after. We have to continue to fight for our rights to be visible.”

Sharon Gliesman and her daughter, Margaret Gliesman, came in from Hinsdale for Pride in the Park. It’s their first time attending the festival.

“We’re out here having some fun, listening to some good music and enjoying the sunshine,” Sharon said. “Pride is so important. For me, it means celebrating my beautiful daughter.”

The two were excited to catch some of the big headliners and to enjoy the other festivities.

“Pride is about being yourself and embracing and showing who you are — and not being ashamed about it,” Margaret Gliesman said.

The entrance for the festival is on Jackson Drive between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Gates open at 3 p.m. on Saturday.