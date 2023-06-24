The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 24, 2023

Fighting negativity, Englewood dance and music showcase puts youth talents front and center

“We see all the negative news about death and turmoil, but here we wanted to show our kids having fun, and give them a change to show off their talents,” said the cofounder of the show.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE Fighting negativity, Englewood dance and music showcase puts youth talents front and center
Members of Bringing Out Talent Dance Company perform during the 10th annual This Is Life Youth Talent Showcase and Resource Expo on Saturday in Englewood.

Members of Bringing Out Talent Dance Company perform during the 10th annual This Is Life Youth Talent Showcase and Resource Expo on Saturday in Englewood.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

About 50 kids puts their many talents on display at a music and dance showcase Saturday afternoon in Englewood dedicated to shifting the narrative about Chicago’s youth from defeated to optimistic.

“We see all the negative news about death and turmoil, but here we wanted to show our kids having fun and give them a chance to show off their talents,” said Natalie Manning, who co-founded the showcase with her son, Dorian Adams, when he was 11.

Attendees of this year’s 10th annual This Is Life Youth Talent Showcase & Resource Expo witnessed more than 20 performances from rappers and dance troupes who members were all under the age of 21 — with the youngest performer being only 6.

An appearance by West Side rapper El Hitta delighted the crowd and was a highlight of the event.

Kids sing along as El Hitta performs during the 10th annual This Is Life Youth Talent Showcase and Resource Expo on Saturday.

Kids sing along as El Hitta performs during the 10th annual This Is Life Youth Talent Showcase and Resource Expo on Saturday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Nolan Bowers, 12, of Highland Park, performed at the showcase. He’s also a member of the the all-boy dance company Phenom.

“I love dancing and coming up with my own choreography, especially hip-hop and Chicago street style,” said Nolan, who hopes to become a professional dancer.

Bowers’ group has perviously showed off their skills at World of Dance competitions and he also performed during last year’s Lollapalooza music festival with J-Hope, a member of the South Korean boy band BTS.

Danielle King, whose daughter Danica performed at the showcase with the all-girl Bring Out Talent Dance Company, said practicing for such events helps the girls in the troupe learn “structure, hard work and the values of a sisterhood.”

Nolan Bowers performs in a dance battle on Saturday at the during the This Is Life Youth Talent Showcase in Englewood.

Nolan Bowers performs in a dance battle on Saturday at the during the This Is Life Youth Talent Showcase in Englewood.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The showcase was also an opportunity for community vendors to show off their wares, including decorative handmade pillows from Linda Meekins of Emma & Marie Designer Projects, and T-shirts by Lynn and Arthur Stevenson’s company, Soul 2 Soulee.

Lisa St. Cloud, a licensed massage therapist, was on hand with massages and had homemade body oils and infused shea butter for sale from her company, Hands of Cloud.

A furious dance battle closed out the event, with Nolan Bowers and Jaleyah Jones from Bring Out Talent Dance Company tying for winner based on crowd cheers. Each were awarded $50.

Manning said she hopes the events will continue for years to come and will help “young people to realize their worth.”

Linda Meekins, a project consultant and designer at Emma &amp; Marie Designer Projects, shows off her pillows for sale on Saturday.

Linda Meekins, a project consultant and designer at Emma & Marie Designer Projects, shows off her pillows for sale on Saturday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Bed Head Barbie performs as kids cheer during the 10th annual This Is Life Youth Talent Showcase on Saturday in Englewood.

Bed Head Barbie performs as kids cheer during the 10th annual This Is Life Youth Talent Showcase on Saturday in Englewood.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Terriya Riley, 12, competes in a dance battle during This Is Life Youth Talent Showcase and Resource Expo held at the Salvation Army Adele and Robert Stern Red Shield Center.

Terriya Riley, 12, competes in a dance battle during This Is Life Youth Talent Showcase and Resource Expo held at the Salvation Army Adele and Robert Stern Red Shield Center.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Chicago Pride Parade 2023 is Sunday, what you need to know
1 dead, another wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
Chicago House Music Festival honors ‘a cultural institution’ for the city
Driver killed in fire after hearing gunshots, hitting utility pole on West Side
Don’t give up. Keep pushing back against anti-abortion policies.
‘Party with a purpose’: Pride in the Park brings community, music to Grant Park
The Latest
A paradegoer on a float tosses confetti during the 2022 Chicago Pride Parade.
LGBTQIA+
Chicago Pride Parade 2023 is Sunday, what you need to know
It steps off at noon Sunday from Montrose Avenue and Broadway and ends at Diversey Parkway and Sheridan Road.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Screenshot_2023_06_24_at_7.08.28_PM.png
White Sox
White Sox’ four blasts, one bloop lead to walk-off win over Red Sox
The victory put off the possibility of the White Sox (33-45) dropping their fifth series in a row until Sunday and kept them from matching a season-high 14 games under .500.
By James Fegan
 
Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ rounds third base after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, June 24, 2023, in London.
Cubs
Cubs make an impression in London, continue hot streak with a 9-1 win vs. Cardinals
Cubs left fielder Ian Happ hit two home runs in the Cubs’ victory.
By Maddie Lee
 
Michael Kopech has thrown 82 innings this season. His career high is 119 1/3, set last year.
White Sox
White Sox monitoring Michael Kopech, who’s nearing career high in innings
Manager Pedro Grifol cited managing Kopech’s workload when he pulled him after four innings and 86 pitches in his most recent outing.
By James Fegan
 
Screenshot_2023_06_24_at_4.29.21_PM.png
Sports Media
Cubs aiming to launch in-market DTC streaming service in July
“For those who say I cut the cord, I don’t have Fubo — which we are available on — but I’d like to buy Marquee individually, just the channel, to see Cubs games,” Crane Kenney said Saturday on The Score.
By Jeff Agrest
 