Monday, June 26, 2023
Man found shot to death Humboldt Park

He was discovered outside with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of North Pulaski Road, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 19-year-old man was found shot to death Sunday night in Humboldt Park.

Emergency responders found the man outside with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of North Pulaski Road just after 10 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said. He was identified as Jeremiah Fletcher by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody.

Festival goers dance during the Chicago House Music Festival and Taste of Chicago Humboldt Park in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Saturday, June 24, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Festival de Música House llega a Humboldt Park por primera vez
El festival también se asoció con Taste of Chicago en Humboldt Park el sábado, ofreciendo una amplia variedad de opciones de comida.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Firefighters battled a blaze Sunday morning at the former Evangelical Lutheran Bethlehem Church at 10310 S. Avenue H.
La Voz Chicago
Apagan gran incendio en iglesia vacante en el lado sur
Las llamas atravesaron el centro de la iglesia y el techo se derrumbó, según fotos compartidas por el Departamento de Bomberos.
By David Struett
 
Millions of callers trying to get questions answered can’t get through to the Social Security Administration each year.
La Voz Chicago
Carta al editor: Es hora de mejorar el servicio al cliente en las oficinas del Seguro Social
En Illinois, 1,832,931 personas mayores de 65 años dependen del programa.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Dirksen.jpeg
Crime
Pharmacist convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of COVID vaccination cards
A jury convicted Tangtang Zhao, 34, of theft of government property. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 28 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Morgan Park’s Tysean Griffin (1) stiff arms Amundsen’s Lamar Lane (81) at Gately Stadium last season.
High School Football
Morgan Park’s Tysean Griffin, Lyons’ Eddie Tuerk commit to Illinois
Last week, the Fighting Illini picked up commitments from two highly sought-after recruits: Morgan Park standout Tysean Griffin and Lyons two-way lineman Eddie Tuerk.
By Mike Clark
 