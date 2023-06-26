Man found shot to death Humboldt Park

A 19-year-old man was found shot to death Sunday night in Humboldt Park.

Emergency responders found the man outside with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of North Pulaski Road just after 10 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said. He was identified as Jeremiah Fletcher by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody.

