Early morning shooting leaves 2 wounded in Englewood

Chicago police were looking for a gunman in a red SUV who opened fire in Englewood Wednesday morning, wounding two young men.

The men, 20 and 21, were in the 2000 block of West Marquette Road about 4:45 a.m. when shots were fired from the passing SUV, police said.

The two were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The older man, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was listed in critical condition while the other man was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

No arrests have been made.