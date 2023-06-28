The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Madonna postpones Celebration tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’

The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15, with two shows in Chicago on Aug. 9-10 scheduled at the United Center.

By  Associated Press
   
MARIA SHERMAN, AP Music Writer
Madonna has been hospitalized for a bacterial infection. The singer has reportedly been removed from the ICU and is recovering. As a result, her upcoming Celebration World Tour has been placed on hold.

Getty

LOS ANGELES — Madonna has postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection” and her ongoing recovery.

Manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram Wednesday that the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday. He said the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery.

The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15, with two shows in Chicago on Aug. 9-10 at the United Center on the docket.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” Oseary wrote.

Live Nation confirmed the tour postponement, citing Oseary’s post.

The Celebration tour is scheduled to make stops in Detroit, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among other cities and its first leg was slated to end on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.

Oseary said details about rescheduled dates would be shared soon.

