Madonna bringing world tour to Chicago this summer

Madonna is celebrating 2023 with a world tour, it was announced Tuesday.

The iconic singer brings Madonna: The Celebration Tour to Chicago’s United Center on Aug. 9, one stop on a 35-city global tour kicking off July 15 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The tour promises a trip through Madonna’s four-decades career of greatest hits.

News of the tour was announced on social media via an explicit video homage to her 1990 documentary “Madonna: Truth or Dare” and featuring “dinner guests” Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter and Eric Andre.

Finally in the video, comedian/actress Amy Schumer ultimately dares Madonna to take to the road and “play your greatest mother******* hits.”

Madonna then asks her gathered roundtable of guests, “You think people would come to that show?”

Ticket sales will tell.

Special guest on all tour stops will be Bob the Drag Queen (aka Caldwell Tidicue and Christopher D. Caldwell).

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10 a.m. (local time) Jan. 20 at madonna.com/tour.