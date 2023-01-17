The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Madonna bringing world tour to Chicago this summer

Madonna: The Celebration Tour arrives at the United Center on Aug. 9.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
 Updated  
Madonna speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. The singer is launching a new world tour this summer.

AP

Madonna is celebrating 2023 with a world tour, it was announced Tuesday.

The iconic singer brings Madonna: The Celebration Tour to Chicago’s United Center on Aug. 9, one stop on a 35-city global tour kicking off July 15 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The tour promises a trip through Madonna’s four-decades career of greatest hits.

News of the tour was announced on social media via an explicit video homage to her 1990 documentary “Madonna: Truth or Dare” and featuring “dinner guests” Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter and Eric Andre.

Finally in the video, comedian/actress Amy Schumer ultimately dares Madonna to take to the road and “play your greatest mother******* hits.”

Madonna then asks her gathered roundtable of guests, “You think people would come to that show?”

Ticket sales will tell.

Special guest on all tour stops will be Bob the Drag Queen (aka Caldwell Tidicue and Christopher D. Caldwell).

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10 a.m. (local time) Jan. 20 at madonna.com/tour.

The Latest
ComEd bills could go up almost $7 per month next year, and $17 per month total by 2027.
Business
ComEd seeks record-high $1.5 billion rate hike over next four years
ComEd says that’s the cost of bolstering the region’s electric grid in a statewide effort to phase out carbon emissions and of protecting the system from severe weather damage as it becomes more common due to climate change.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Scott Oglanian with his personal best walleye while ice fishing. Provided photo
Sports
Perch fishing and waiting on fishable ice returning locally
Perch fishing on southern Lake Michigan and waiting on the return of fishable ice locally leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
A gavel.
Crime
14-year-old boy charged with string of armed robberies on South Side
The teen was arrested Monday morning in the 1700 block of East 84th Place and charged with eight counts of armed robbery, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The UIC United Faculty union went on strike Tuesday after failing to reach a contract agreement during a marathon bargaining session Monday.
Education
UIC faculty union goes on strike
By noon, several hundred union members gathered at the quad for a rally with officials including Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates, state Rep. Lakesia Collins, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten and Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th).
By Nader Issa
 
An off-duty police officer was involved in a shootout after someone tried to steal their vehicle Dec. 24, 2022.
Crime
Boy, 15, shot in West Pullman
The boy was struck in the left arm and was taken to the Little Company of Mary Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 