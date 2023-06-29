The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 30, 2023
Ask the Doctors Well

Ask the Doctors: Peripheral neuropathy develops with other conditions

A number of diseases and conditions can lead to someone developing peripheral neuropathy. It also can be a side effect of some medical treatments.

By  Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
   
SHARE Ask the Doctors: Peripheral neuropathy develops with other conditions
Peripheral neuropathy, sometimes referred to simply as neuropathy, refers to symptoms that can arise when certain nerves in the body become damaged.&nbsp;

Peripheral neuropathy, sometimes referred to simply as neuropathy, refers to symptoms that can arise when certain nerves in the body become damaged.

stock.adobe.com

Dear Doctors: Why does someone get peripheral neuropathy? Are there drugs or treatments that can cure it? 

Dear Reader: Peripheral neuropathy, or just neuropathy, refers to symptoms that can arise when certain nerves become damaged. 

The condition involves the peripheral nervous system — the vast neural network that allows the body to communicate with the spinal cord and the brain. These nerves are involved in physical sensation, the control of movement and involuntary processes such as bladder function, digestion and blood pressure regulation. 

A number of diseases and conditions can lead to the development of peripheral neuropathy. It also can be a side effect of some medical treatments.

A common cause is Type 2 diabetes, particularly when it’s unmanaged, because chronically high blood glucose levels can damage the capillaries, including those that nourish the nerves and keep them healthy. 

Other causes include physical injury or trauma, chronic inflammation, alcoholism, autoimmune diseases, chemotherapy drugs, certain medications, smoking, nutritional deficiencies, toxins and inherited conditions. In some instances, a cause can’t be determined. This is known as idiopathic neuropathy.

Symptoms include numbness, sensations of tingling, prickling or burning, difficulty discerning hot or cold temperatures, a dulled pain reflex and a loss of spatial awareness of the hands or feet, which can lead to difficulties with balance.

When the motor nerves are affected, muscle cramps, twitching and muscle weakness or wasting can occur. 

When the autonomic nervous system is affected, the involuntary processes it oversees can be affected, which can cause sudden changes in blood pressure, excessive sweating, rapid heartbeat, sexual dysfunction and poor bladder or bowel control.

The condition is estimated to affect between 8% and 10% of people over 50. It isn’t a direct result of the aging process but because older adults are at increased risk of developing the diseases or conditions or undergoing the medical treatments that can lead to neuropathic pain. 

In cases in which the cause isn’t evident, diagnosis typically involves a neurological exam, tests to measure muscle strength, blood tests and possibly a nerve biopsy, diagnostic scans such as an MRI and genetic testing. 

Treatment focuses on managing the disease or the condition believed to be the cause. For someone with diabetes, that would be diet, medication and behaviors to manage blood glucose. For anyone who uses tobacco, quitting is imperative. 

Physical therapy, supportive footwear, neurostimulation, acupuncture and certain medications might be used. Getting regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight and limiting alcohol also can help.

Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko are UCLA Health internists.

Next Up In Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Anxiety can contribute to high blood pressure
Ask the Doctors: Yearly physicals set baseline for your healthcare
Ask the Doctors: What to do about fire ant bites?
Ask the Doctors: Ringing in the ear has no easy solutions
Ask the Doctors: Weigh benefits of statins against possible rise in glucose level
Ask the Doctors: Chronic stuffiness could be rhinitis
The Latest
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File
Nation/World
The Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn’t want to make wedding websites for gay couples
The court ruled 6-3 for designer Lorie Smith despite a Colorado law that bars discrimination based on sexual orientation, race, gender and other characteristics.
By Jessica Gresko | AP
 
AP23181512671852.jpg
Nation/World
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loans
The court held that the administration needs Congress’ endorsement before undertaking so costly a program.
By Associated Press
 
Alan Arkin when he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 7, 2019.
Entertainment and Culture
Alan Arkin, who went from Second City to Oscar-winning ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ turn, dead at 89
“I never knew that I could be funny until I joined Second City,” he once said. His many movies included “Catch-22,” “The In-Laws” and “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming”
By Associated Press
 
Chris McCandless, center of “Into the Wild,” against the bus, where he lived and died in Alaska.
Sports
Getting into the wild of reading
A summer list of reading centered around the outdoors, but not really beach-reading fare.
By Dale Bowman
 
Chicago police officers at a 2017 graduation ceremony at Navy Pier.
City Hall
Chicago police reforms slowed by staff shortages, court monitor says
Maggie Hickey’s report calls on Mayor Brandon Johnson to conduct a staffing study and improve data collection and community policing programs.
By Andy Grimm
 