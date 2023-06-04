The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 4, 2023
NASCAR in Chicago News Sports

NASCAR drivers ‘skeptical’ about spectacle that will be the Chicago Street Race

“Racing through the city streets, very narrow, I honestly don’t know how it’s all going to work out,” Bubba Wallace said.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE NASCAR drivers ‘skeptical’ about spectacle that will be the Chicago Street Race
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300

Kevin Harvick (No. 4 car) and Joey Logano duke it out in Madison, Ill.

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

MADISON — NASCAR’s Cup Series revved it up Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway, six miles across the river from St. Louis.

The Illinois 300 didn’t last three laps before there was a crash, this one involving Tyler Reddick, who drives for the 23XI team owned by Michael Jordan. No sooner did Reddick get his car turned in the right direction again than lightning struck, causing a lengthy delay that must have created an anticlimactic feel for all who actually came to the race out of love for the sport.

At least one fish out of water from Chicago spent the weekend bumbling around a facility that features a 1¼-mile oval track, a 2-mile road course, a ¼-mile drag strip and a kart track. In other words, this is racin’ country. There are no skyscrapers looming above the speeding cars. There’s no shimmering lakefront to take one’s breath away. And there definitely isn’t anyone complaining about large-scale street closures gumming up the works at the heart of one of the busiest downtowns in the country.

NASCAR is coming to our city in less than a month for what’s sure to be a wild, weird ride. The Chicago Street Race is slated for July 1 and 2 downtown, with an Xfinity Series race on Saturday and the main event — the Grant Park 220 Cup race — on Sunday.

Big-city street racing on Lake Shore Drive, Roosevelt Rd. and Michigan Ave., with Columbus Drive turned into Pit Row? Not only the customary left turns but also — get this — right ones, too? It couldn’t be a more different experience — both for NASCAR and for us. We’ll be doing this in 2024 and 2025, too.

How are drivers feeling about it?

“I think we’re all excited and we’re all really nervous at the same time,” reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano said.

“Racing through the city streets, very narrow, I honestly don’t know how it’s all going to work out,” said Bubba Wallace, another of Jordan’s drivers. “I think there are a lot of us that are skeptical in the field.”

There will be a hard-to-imagine seven 90-degree turns on the course, leading in some cases — the drivers guarantee it — to crashes as bunched-up cars try but fail to pass others cleanly. Again, the narrowness of certain streets on the course — Balbo, to name one — will pose an uncommon, potentially gnarly challenge, as could the varying surfaces from street to street.

“We’re usually pretty wide,” Wallace said, “and we like to run into people.”

And the effects on Chicagoans during race weekend and the weeks of setup leading up to it — significant street closures are set to begin June 25 — will be real. The racing itself surely will be quite a spectacle, and some locals will love it. Others inevitably will be less than thrilled.

“There’s definitely a lot to do and a lot going on,” said Chicago Street Race president Julie Giese, “but things are coming together very nicely.”

How confident is Giese that the whole undertaking will be a success?

“I’m incredibly confident,” she said. “We see this as an opportunity to not only put the best foot forward for NASCAR but also for the city of Chicago. … And one thing I learned very early on in our planning meetings is that the city of Chicago knows how to put on big events.”

Next Up In Sports
Jake Burger’s 9th-inning grand slam more than enough to lift White Sox over Tigers
Liam Hendriks earns first win since returning as White Sox sweep Tigers
Kahleah Copper spurs Sky’s second-half comeback to beat Liberty
Cubs’ Cody Bellinger unlikely to return this road trip, exact timeline unclear
Cubs offense shut down by Yu Darvish in unhappy reunion
Golden Knights rally to beat Panthers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final
The Latest
Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
Jake Burger’s 9th-inning grand slam more than enough to lift White Sox over Tigers
The Sox’ first slam and first walk-off homer of 2023 capped an afternoon in which Burger struck out in his first three at-bats before walking in his fourth plate appearance.
By Mike Clark
 
Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
Liam Hendriks earns first win since returning as White Sox sweep Tigers
Hendriks had plenty to celebrate Sunday on National Cancer Survivors Day. He made his first ninth-inning appearance of the year and retired the Tigers in order.
By Mike Clark
 
merlin_113775264.jpg
Politics
Trial begins for businessman charged in bribery scheme that brought down former lawmaker Luis Arroyo
Like the ComEd bribery case, the trial of James T. Weiss is expected to feature secret FBI recordings, revolve around the business of lobbying and feature testimony from current and former state lawmakers.
By Jon Seidel
 
060423_Sky_at_Liberty_Sarah_Stier_Getty_Images__1_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Kahleah Copper spurs Sky’s second-half comeback to beat Liberty
The Sky (4-3) proved eight players is enough in an 86-82 road win. Copper had seven points in the first half and finished with a game-high 27.
By Annie Costabile
 
Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger has been on the injured list for about three weeks.
Cubs
Cubs’ Cody Bellinger unlikely to return this road trip, exact timeline unclear
Bellinger said he’s made “big strides” in his injury rehab over the past week.
By Maddie Lee
 