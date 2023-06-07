The Mix: Cool Things to do in Chicago June 8-14
A revamped staging of “The Who’s Tommy,” “Memoirs of Jazz in The Alley,” and the Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade are among the cultural and entertainment highlights in week ahead.
Theater
- Composer Pete Townshend and director Des McAnuff, both Tony Award-winners, bring new vision to “The Who’s Tommy,” the band’s 1969 rock concept album, and find powerful resonance for today in the story of young Tommy whose knack for pinball takes him from adolescent to celebrity savior. From June 13-July 23 at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn. Tickets: $30+. Visit goodmantheatre.org.
- Stew and Heidi Rodewald’s comedy-drama rock musical, “Passing Strange,” follows a young bohemian who charts a journey of self-discovery towards personal and artistic authenticity. Tim Rhoze directs. From June 9-July 30 at Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, 721 Howard, Evanston. Tickets: $40-$85. Visit theo-u.com.
- In Aurin Squire’s play, “Obama-ology,” an African-American college grad takes a job with the 2008 Obama campaign and finds himself on the troubled streets of Cleveland where he knocks on doors, fends of cops and questions his own racial and sexual identity. Bria Walker directs. From June 10-25 at Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre at Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes, Evanston. Tickets: $30. Visit fjtheatre.com.
- Len Foote and Scott OKen’s comedy, “Lane Call,” is set at a health and beauty store, where the employees prepare the store for a big inspection, look forward to an after-work party and maybe figure out the future. OKen directs. From June 9-July 22 at Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard. Tickets: $25. Visit thefactorytheater.com.
- Will Clinger and Kelly Anne Clark star in “Being Seen,” Richard Gustin’s comedy about an actor who answers an audition notice and finds herself navigating the director’s outlandish creative process. Gustin directs. From June 14-July 2 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $35. Visit thedentheatre.com.
- A.B.L.E. (Artists Breaking Limits & Expectations), an ensemble that creates theatre and film, for, with, and by individuals with Down syndrome and other intellectual and developmental disabilities, presents an interpretation of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” updated to our modern, social media obsessed world. From June 10-11 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, 800 E. Grand. Tickets: $15-$45. Visit chicagoshakes.com.
Dance
- South Chicago Dance Theatre performs the world premiere of “Memoirs of Jazz in The Alley,” a piece by choreographer Kia Smith in which she celebrates the legacy of her father, saxophonist Jimmy Ellis. Musicians Isiah Collier & the Chosen Few provide live accompaniment. At 7:30 p.m. June 10 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $25-$69. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.
- Chicago Tap Theatre presents “Synesthete,” an evening of new work curated by artistic director Sterling Harris. Dancers include Mark Yonally, Molly Smith, Heather Latakas, Sara Anderson, Chris Matthews and more. At 8 p.m. June 8-10 and 3 p.m. June 11 at The Den Theatre, 3111 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $25-$40. Visit chicagotaptheatre.com.
- “Rest.Rise.Move.Norish.Heal” is Red Clay Dance Company’s site-responsive dance ritual, a piece that brings “us all home to the land,” says artistic director Vershawn Sanders-Ward who created the piece along with composer avery r. young and filmmaker Jovan Landry. At 6:30 p.m. June 8-10 at Art on the Farm in Grant Park, 119 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $25+. Visit redclaydance.com.
Music
- Chicago Blues Festival presents four days of great music with performances by Los Lobos, Blind Boys of Alabama with Bobby Rush, Mud Morganfield, Nora Jean Wallace, Wayne Baker Brooks, Sugaray Rayford, a Delmark 70th anniversary celebration, tributes to Albert King and women in the blues and much more. From June 8-11 in Millennium Park, Michigan and Randolph. Admission is free. Visit chicagobluesfestival.us.
- Nickel Creek tours behind its new album “Celebrants,” its first release in nine years. Mandolinist Chris Thile, violinist Sara Watkins and guitarist Sean Watkins each now have successful solo careers, but they haven’t abandoned the collaborative music that revolutionized bluegrass and folk in the early 2000s. At 8 p.m. June 9 at The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston. Tickets: $42+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- A new season for the Grant Park Music Festival begins with a performance of Robert Schumann’s Symphony No. 4, Camille Saint-Saens Violin Concerto No. 3 and Robert Muczynski’s “Symphonic Dialogues.” The season’s selections run the gamut from Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and Brahms to Gershwin, Copland and Broadway tunes. Plus, the roster also includes a series of concerts in neighborhood parks. From June 14-Aug. 19 at Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, Michigan and Randolph. Admission is free. Visit grantparkmusicfestival.com.
- Navy Pier salutes Black Music Month with the return of Chi-Soul Fest featuring performances by Isaiah Sharkey, Farley “Jackmaster” Funk, Aniba & the Sol Starz, Chi-Brations, Ivan Singh and more. From 1-11 p.m. June 10 and 2-8:30 p.m. June 11 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand. Admission is free. Visit navypier.org.
Movies
- John Mossman’s “Good Guy with a Gun” is a rural noir thriller about a boy and his mother living in a small town where their fractured relationship becomes even more complicated as he becomes involved in gun culture. Filmed in and around Chicago, the cast features many area actors including Beck Nolan, Ian Barford, David Pasquesi, Elizabeth Laidlaw and Kathy Scambiatterra. Mossman, cast and crew will attend all screenings. From June 9-10, 14 at Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State. Tickets: $13. Visit siskelfilmcenter.org.
Festival Fun
- Old Town Art Fair returns with more than 220 juried artists from around the country selling drawings, paintings, photography, prints, ceramics, jewelry and more. New this year is the inclusion of an emerging artist category. Plus a self-guided garden walk around Old Town. From 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 10 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 11 around Old Town Triangle Association building, 1763 N. North Park. Admission: $12, children are free. Visit oldtownartfair.org.
- Fiestas Patronales Puertorriqueñas, a celebration of Puerto Rican culture, features carnival rides, art, workshops, music and food runs 4-10 p.m. June 8-9 and noon-10 p.m. June 10-11 at Division and Mozart. The Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade steps off at 2 p.m. June 10 on Division at Campbell. Festival tickets: $10+. Visit puertoricanfest.com.
- Juried artists are also on hand at the Wells Street Art Festival along with entertainment, a children’s interactive play area, food and more. From 10 a.m.-10 p.m. June 10 and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. June 11 on Wells from North to Division. Admission: $10 suggested donation. Visit wellsstreetartfest.us.
