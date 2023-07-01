NASCAR Xfinity Series race called with Chicago under flash flood warning

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race in Chicago won’t be continued Sunday due to weather, officials announced as the city remains under a flash flood warning.

The results after the 26 laps ran Saturday in The Loop 121 are now considered official. Cole Custer won by leading with 26 of 55 completed when a red flag was dropped Saturday due to lightning.

“I was honestly shocked we didn’t wreck more cars.” Custer told NBC during the delay Saturday. “Hats off to the field so far.”

The calling of the race Sunday comes after hours of stalling in the hopes of getting it in before the marquee Grant Park 220. However, with rain hitting Chicago throughout the morning and early afternoon, crews have been unable to get the downtown track into racing condition so far.

Earlier Sunday NASCAR said were are in a “holding pattern” due to standing water on the course. The race was paused yesterday because of lightning.

The National Weather Service extended a flash flood warning for Cook County, which includes Chicago, and surrounding areas until 3:15 p.m.

In an emergency push alert, NWS warned:

“This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.”

Significant flash flooding in #Chicago & immediate west, southwest, & south suburbs of Cook County! Widespread street & underpass flooding & major highways may become flooded.



In addition to the race, officials made the call at 12:30 pm to cancel the day’s planned concerts. The schedule was to feature country artists Charley Crockett and Miranda Lambert for the finale.

The signature race of the weekend, the Grant Park 220, also has a time change. The race is set to begin at 4:05 p.m. CT.