Sunday, July 2, 2023
NASCAR Xfinity Series race called with Chicago under flash flood warning

There is a flash flood warning for the Chicago area as rain continues Sunday. At least one NASCAR race set for this weekend won’t be completed as a result. Sunday’s concerts have been canceled as well.

By  Sun-Times staff
 Updated  
A person with an umbrella leans on a blue and white race car under a black tarp with “24” on it.

A person with an umbrella leans on the Parker Chase “Ontivity” #24 car at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Chicago.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race in Chicago won’t be continued Sunday due to weather, officials announced as the city remains under a flash flood warning.

The results after the 26 laps ran Saturday in The Loop 121 are now considered official. Cole Custer won by leading with 26 of 55 completed when a red flag was dropped Saturday due to lightning.

“I was honestly shocked we didn’t wreck more cars.” Custer told NBC during the delay Saturday. “Hats off to the field so far.”

The calling of the race Sunday comes after hours of stalling in the hopes of getting it in before the marquee Grant Park 220. However, with rain hitting Chicago throughout the morning and early afternoon, crews have been unable to get the downtown track into racing condition so far.

Earlier Sunday NASCAR said were are in a “holding pattern” due to standing water on the course. The race was paused yesterday because of lightning.

The National Weather Service extended a flash flood warning for Cook County, which includes Chicago, and surrounding areas until 3:15 p.m.

In an emergency push alert, NWS warned:

“This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.”

In addition to the race, officials made the call at 12:30 pm to cancel the day’s planned concerts. The schedule was to feature country artists Charley Crockett and Miranda Lambert for the finale.

The signature race of the weekend, the Grant Park 220, also has a time change. The race is set to begin at 4:05 p.m. CT.

A Jeep drives through flood water on the Edens Expressway July 2, 2023.
Weather
Record-setting rainfall leaves over 7,000 without power
Just after noon, O’Hare Airport had recorded nearly 2.27 inches of rain, breaking Chicago’s previous record for July 2 of 2.06 inches set in 1982, according to the National Weather Service.
By Mohammad Samra
 
People walk to find shelter under the Paddock Club at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Chicago.
NASCAR In Chicago
Disappointed fans go with the flow as record rainfall dampens mood for Chicago’s NASCAR weekend
Race fans fled for shelter in garages and coffee shops as it rained buckets on the Chicago Street Race course — and they held out hope that the engines could still be fired up again later in the day.
By David StuettAmbar Colón, and 1 more
 
Michael Kopech landed on the injured list Sunday. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox place Michael Kopech on IL, purchase contract of reliever Bryan Shaw
Infielder Romy Gonzalez transferred from 10-day to 60-day IL
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Guardians_Cubs_Baseball.jpg
Cubs
Cubs-Guardians game at Wrigley Field delayed by rain again
Start time pushed to 4:05 p.m. because of latest forecast
By James Fegan
 
Two boys, both 17, were shot July 12, 2022, in Austin.
Crime
Man hit by car, then shot in McKinley Park parking lot
The driver of a blue sedan struck him about 12:40 a.m. before an occupant of the car began shooting at the man.
By Sun-Times Wire
 