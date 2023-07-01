NASCAR Chicago race delayed — Loop 121 — due to lightening in area

NASCAR SIDEBAR
The Loop 121, the first race in the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, has gone under a red flag because of lightning in the area.
The race, which has been led by Cole Custer in 25 of the 30 laps, is under a 30-minute weather delay on lap 26 of 55. There is no precipitation on the course, but with lightning within an 8-mile proximity, the race must be stopped
The cars have been brought onto Pit Road and drivers exited their cars. Video screens are warning attendees of lightning in the area and asking them to clear the festival areas.
Lightning in the area at the Loop 121 — the cars have been brought onto Pit Road. Video screens are warning attendees of lightning in the area and asking them to clear the festival areas.— ellery jones (@elleryrjones) July 1, 2023
NASCAR fans — and other spectacle seekers — take in the ‘free experience’ outside Chicago Street Race course
The Latest
He his first home run in a Cubs uniform Friday
The Black Crowes make the most of muggy Chicago day with greatest hits — albeit abbreviated — set for NASCAR festival
Like the JC Brooks Band earlier in the day, The Black Crowes started their set late and also cut it abruptly, only offering 40 minutes of the hour they had slated for their set.
NASCAR noise: Muffled Chicago Street Racers still pump out more than 100 decibels, Sun-Times test shows
Using a cellphone app, Sun-Times reporters measured more than 110 decibels of noise at various points of NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race course, which is about as loud a having someone shout directly in your ear.
Beverely turned the Bulls season around last year, helping them to a 14-9 record down the stretch and into the play-in tournament. He signed with Philadelphia on Saturday, closing the book on his brief homecoming.