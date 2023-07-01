The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 1, 2023
NASCAR Chicago race delayed — Loop 121 — due to lightening in area

There is a 30-min weather delay on lap 26 of 55.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Man in poncho at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race

Attendees asked to find shelter because of lightening at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

Anthony Vazquez

The Loop 121, the first race in the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, has gone under a red flag because of lightning in the area.

The race, which has been led by Cole Custer in 25 of the 30 laps, is under a 30-minute weather delay on lap 26 of 55. There is no precipitation on the course, but with lightning within an 8-mile proximity, the race must be stopped

The cars have been brought onto Pit Road and drivers exited their cars. Video screens are warning attendees of lightning in the area and asking them to clear the festival areas.

Nick Madrigal
Cubs
Nick Madrigal reaping the benefits of being fully healthy
He his first home run in a Cubs uniform Friday
By James Fegan
 
Chris and Rich Robinson stand next to each other on stage during the The Black Crowes’ set at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race festival on Saturday.
NASCAR In Chicago
The Black Crowes make the most of muggy Chicago day with greatest hits — albeit abbreviated — set for NASCAR festival
Like the JC Brooks Band earlier in the day, The Black Crowes started their set late and also cut it abruptly, only offering 40 minutes of the hour they had slated for their set.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
A tarp cover Wrigley Field
Cubs
Cubs-Guardians game delayed by rain
There is not yet an estimate for a new first pitch time.
By James Fegan
 
A young NASCAR spectator wears noise-reducing headphones near the Chicago Street Race course on Saturday.
NASCAR In Chicago
NASCAR noise: Muffled Chicago Street Racers still pump out more than 100 decibels, Sun-Times test shows
Using a cellphone app, Sun-Times reporters measured more than 110 decibels of noise at various points of NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race course, which is about as loud a having someone shout directly in your ear.
By David StruettKaitlin Washburn, and 2 more
 
Jevon Carter
Bulls
Counterpoint as Bulls pivot from Patrick Beverley for Jevon Carter
Beverely turned the Bulls season around last year, helping them to a 14-9 record down the stretch and into the play-in tournament. He signed with Philadelphia on Saturday, closing the book on his brief homecoming.
By Joe Cowley
 