NASCAR Chicago race delayed — Loop 121 — due to lightening in area

The Loop 121, the first race in the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, has gone under a red flag because of lightning in the area.

The race, which has been led by Cole Custer in 25 of the 30 laps, is under a 30-minute weather delay on lap 26 of 55. There is no precipitation on the course, but with lightning within an 8-mile proximity, the race must be stopped

The cars have been brought onto Pit Road and drivers exited their cars. Video screens are warning attendees of lightning in the area and asking them to clear the festival areas.