The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Eat Well Well

Telling fact from fiction on nutrition: Debunking 3 common myths

Fresh isn’t always best. Fasting isn’t a good way to lose weight. And frequent eating doesn’t boost your metabolism.

By  Environmental Nutrition
   
Matthew Kadey
SHARE Telling fact from fiction on nutrition: Debunking 3 common myths
Is frozen fruit as nutritious as its fresh counterparts?&nbsp;

Is frozen fruit just as nutritious as its fresh counterparts?

stock.adobe.com

Scrolling through social media, reading food blogs and listening to podcasts exposes you to endless information about nutrition — much of it suspect, to say the least.

Let’s set the record straight on three nutrition myths:

Myth No. 1: Fresh is best

From strawberries to broccoli, fresh produce has an appeal. “Fresh” just sounds healthier than “frozen,” doesn’t it?

But just because something is sold as fresh doesn’t necessarily mean it’s more nutritious.

While there can be some differences between fresh and frozen veggies and fruits for select nutrients, overall the nutritional content is similar.

Since frozen produce is flash-frozen in its ripened state, it might have higher levels of some nutrients and antioxidants than fresh options that have been in storage for days.

And there can be considerable cost savings when using out-of-season frozen items like berries and cauliflower.

The fact: You should strive to eat more of all fruits and veggies — fresh, frozen or canned.

Myth No. 2: Fasting spurs weight loss

Intermittent fasting, time-restricted eating, whatever you call it, this eating pattern is promoted as a better way to drop pounds than just cutting back on calories. But the differences are minor.

Studies have shown intermittent calorie restriction, in which you eat your calories only during a narrow time frame each day, doesn’t necessarily lead to better weight loss than a diet in which you eat more regularly during the day but control calorie intake. Calories are calories no matter when you eat them.

The fact: There’is more than one way to eat for weight loss, and skipping meals isn’t necessary. For you, perhaps breakfast truly is the most important meal of the day.

Myth No. 3: Frequent eating boosts metabolism

Unfortunately for grazers, there’s little evidence that eating smaller, frequent meals boosts metabolism in a meaningful way. Yes, there is a temporary uptick in your metabolic rate when digesting and processing food. But the 24-hour difference that occurs from eating several times a day versus less often is negligible and not enough to affect body weight.

For some, spreading meals throughout the day reduces hunger and overeating. If so, it’s a good idea. But if you are someone who has a hard time stopping once you start eating, three meals a day might make it easier for you to stick to an appropriate calorie intake.

The fact: Meal frequency has little to do with overall metabolism. Instead, pay attention to your hunger cues, and eat when you feel hungry.

Environmental Nutrition is an independent newsletter written by nutrition experts.

Next Up In Well
Is coconut oil good for your hair?
Ask the Doctors: Location of cervical bone spurs determines pain treatment options
Pistachios high in antioxidants and flavor
Ask the Doctors: Post-infectious cough usually treated with home remedies
Looking for healthy snacks? Try these pairings next time hunger hits
Keeping a food diary is a good tool to help reach your health goals
The Latest
Purdue v Northwestern
College Sports
On list of Northwestern Q’s still unanswered: Where is AD Derrick Gragg’s leadership?
Does Gragg have any real authority over the football program, or does that authority quietly reside, as some insiders indicate, with the board of trustees and the school’s preeminent benefactor, former insurance magnate and billionaire alum Pat Ryan?
By Steve Greenberg
 
Dalen Terry
Sports Saturday
Bulls front office still has a lot to prove in the drafting department
The hope was guard Dalen Terry would take a big step forward this offseason, starting in Summer League. That hasn’t exactly happened, and now there continues being more questions than answers when it comes to the drafting ability of executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and his general manager Marc Eversley.
By Joe Cowley
 
Djordje Mihailovic began his career with the Fire.
Chicago Fire
Djordje Mihailovic a different person since leaving Fire, Chicago
Living in and learning new cultures, such as in Montreal and the Netherlands, will do that to somebody, and Mihailovic has learned about himself as he has hopped around the globe.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Chicago White Sox v Oakland Athletics
Columnists
Chicago baseball disappoints again — so why do we settle?
Is this us? If so, is this who we are, having both teams almost in unison singing the same ol’ hopeless song of “Wait Until Next Year,” with an entire city their backing vocalists.
By Scoop Jackson
 
Cubs outfielder Sammy Sosa swings at the ball during a 1999 spring training game against the White Sox at HoHoKam Park in Mesa, Arizona.
Sports Saturday
Y2, OK? Let’s see how well you know baseball facts since the year 2000
The turn of the century came without incident; this week’s quiz examines the Cubs and White Sox since then.
By Bill Chuck
 