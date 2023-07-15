Telling fact from fiction on nutrition: Debunking 3 common myths

Scrolling through social media, reading food blogs and listening to podcasts exposes you to endless information about nutrition — much of it suspect, to say the least.

Let’s set the record straight on three nutrition myths:

Myth No. 1: Fresh is best

From strawberries to broccoli, fresh produce has an appeal. “Fresh” just sounds healthier than “frozen,” doesn’t it?

But just because something is sold as fresh doesn’t necessarily mean it’s more nutritious.

While there can be some differences between fresh and frozen veggies and fruits for select nutrients, overall the nutritional content is similar.

Since frozen produce is flash-frozen in its ripened state, it might have higher levels of some nutrients and antioxidants than fresh options that have been in storage for days.

And there can be considerable cost savings when using out-of-season frozen items like berries and cauliflower.

The fact: You should strive to eat more of all fruits and veggies — fresh, frozen or canned.

Myth No. 2: Fasting spurs weight loss

Intermittent fasting, time-restricted eating, whatever you call it, this eating pattern is promoted as a better way to drop pounds than just cutting back on calories. But the differences are minor.

Studies have shown intermittent calorie restriction, in which you eat your calories only during a narrow time frame each day, doesn’t necessarily lead to better weight loss than a diet in which you eat more regularly during the day but control calorie intake. Calories are calories no matter when you eat them.

The fact: There’is more than one way to eat for weight loss, and skipping meals isn’t necessary. For you, perhaps breakfast truly is the most important meal of the day.

Myth No. 3: Frequent eating boosts metabolism

Unfortunately for grazers, there’s little evidence that eating smaller, frequent meals boosts metabolism in a meaningful way. Yes, there is a temporary uptick in your metabolic rate when digesting and processing food. But the 24-hour difference that occurs from eating several times a day versus less often is negligible and not enough to affect body weight.

For some, spreading meals throughout the day reduces hunger and overeating. If so, it’s a good idea. But if you are someone who has a hard time stopping once you start eating, three meals a day might make it easier for you to stick to an appropriate calorie intake.

The fact: Meal frequency has little to do with overall metabolism. Instead, pay attention to your hunger cues, and eat when you feel hungry.

Environmental Nutrition is an independent newsletter written by nutrition experts.

