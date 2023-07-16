Man injured in River North shooting

A man was injured in a shooting early Sunday in River North on the Near North Side.
The man, 29, was riding a bicycle in the 600 block of West Scott Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain shortly after midnight, according to Chicago police.
He was struck in the thigh and the arm and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
Police found him with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of North California Avenue.
Police responded to multiple people shot in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard.
A big suburban snapping turtel, a note on the Perseid shower, an update on monarc butterflies and the rapid increase of fish species in the Chicago River are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
The frieze sculpture, considered insensitive by many well-meaning people, doesn’t show a “dead Indian.” It depicts Naunongee, a slain Potowatomi chief who died in a battle to protect Native land.
Disappointed reader concludes that either they didn’t care, no one cared, or they were for some reason afraid to see someone with the disease