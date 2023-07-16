Man shot to death in Humboldt Park

A man was found fatally shot early Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Police found the man, 32, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of North California Avenue about 2:30 a.m., according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
Police responded to multiple people shot in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard.
He was riding a bicycle shortly after midnight in the 600 block of West Scott Street when he was shot, police said.
A big suburban snapping turtel, a note on the Perseid shower, an update on monarc butterflies and the rapid increase of fish species in the Chicago River are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
Disappointed reader concludes that either they didn’t care, no one cared, or they were for some reason afraid to see someone with the disease
The frieze sculpture, considered insensitive by many well-meaning people, doesn’t show a “dead Indian.” It depicts Naunongee, a slain Potowatomi chief who died in a battle to protect Native land.