Sunday, July 16, 2023
Man shot to death in Humboldt Park

Police found him with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of North California Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Adobe Stock Photo

A man was found fatally shot early Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police found the man, 32, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of North California Avenue about 2:30 a.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

The Latest
Sun_Times_files.png
News
5 shot — one fatally —in West Garfield Park mass shooting
Police responded to multiple people shot in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard.
By Allison Novelo
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
News
Man injured in River North shooting
He was riding a bicycle shortly after midnight in the 600 block of West Scott Street when he was shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A suburban snapping turtle working the neighborhood. Credit: Ken Gregie
Chicago outdoors: Suburban snapper, Perseid shower, monarchs and Chicago River fish
A big suburban snapping turtel, a note on the Perseid shower, an update on monarc butterflies and the rapid increase of fish species in the Chicago River are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Some relatives never visited my father with Alzheimer’s
Disappointed reader concludes that either they didn’t care, no one cared, or they were for some reason afraid to see someone with the disease
By Abigail Van Buren
 
The Battle of Fort Dearborn frieze sculpture on the southwest section of the Michigan Avenue Bridge house is shown on Sept. 18, 2020.
Other Views
Michigan Avenue Bridge House sculpture is important to Indigenous history
The frieze sculpture, considered insensitive by many well-meaning people, doesn’t show a “dead Indian.” It depicts Naunongee, a slain Potowatomi chief who died in a battle to protect Native land.
By Sharon Hoogstraten
 