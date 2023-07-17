Beyoncé at Soldier Field: Bag policy, transit options, tickets

The Beyhive will be buzzing around Soldier Field on July 22 and 23 when Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour makes its two-day stop in Chicago.

Whether you’re traveling from near or far for the Beyonce extravaganza, here’s what to know about attending the show at Soldier Field.

Bag policy and other stadium rules

Soldier Field has a strict clear bag policy that does not allow any purses larger than a clutch bag, briefcases, backpacks or fanny packs.

Any bag you bring into the stadium must be see-through and can’t exceed 12”x6”x12” — one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags are also permitted.

Other items not allowed into the stadium include:



alcoholic beverages

cans, bottles or other beverage containers

noise-making devices

strollers

cameras with lenses over 6 inches

umbrellas

signs that block others’ views

For a full list of banned items, visit Soldier Field’s website.

Driving to the concert

Anyone who has driven on DuSable Lake Shore Drive (or other major roadway heading into Chicago) during a Bears game or concert at Soldier Field will tell one and all to avoid it. But if a car is your preference, there are some parking options to consider.

Parking spaces around the stadium can be purchased beforehand on Soldier Field’s website. Spots are going for around $55.

The Millennium Garages, which are about a 25 minute walk from the field, also have spots available for about $25 when bought online beforehand.

Taking the CTA

The closest L stop to Soldier Field is the Roosevelt Red Line stop, which is about a 20-minute walk from the stadium.

For fans looking to avoid the walk, the No. 146 bus stops at the Museum Campus, which is just a few steps from Soldier Field. In order to transfer to the bus from the train, riders can exit the L at the Jackson Station and board the No. 146 bus at the State and Jackson stop.

Getting last-minute tickets

Feeling FOMO? Ticketmaster is selling verified resale tickets ranging between around $200 to over $5,000 for a single ticket.