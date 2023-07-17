The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 17, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture Events

Beyoncé at Soldier Field: Bag policy, transit options, tickets

The Renaissance World Tour will take over the stadium July 22 and 23.

By  Katie Anthony
   
SHARE Beyoncé at Soldier Field: Bag policy, transit options, tickets
YE_Music_Top_Albums.jpg

This cover image released by Columbia Records Group shows “Renaissance” by Beyonce.

Columbia Records Group via AP

The Beyhive will be buzzing around Soldier Field on July 22 and 23 when Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour makes its two-day stop in Chicago.

Whether you’re traveling from near or far for the Beyonce extravaganza, here’s what to know about attending the show at Soldier Field.

Bag policy and other stadium rules

Soldier Field has a strict clear bag policy that does not allow any purses larger than a clutch bag, briefcases, backpacks or fanny packs.

Any bag you bring into the stadium must be see-through and can’t exceed 12”x6”x12” — one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags are also permitted.

Other items not allowed into the stadium include:

  • alcoholic beverages
  • cans, bottles or other beverage containers
  • noise-making devices
  • strollers
  • cameras with lenses over 6 inches
  • umbrellas
  • signs that block others’ views

For a full list of banned items, visit Soldier Field’s website.

Driving to the concert

Anyone who has driven on DuSable Lake Shore Drive (or other major roadway heading into Chicago) during a Bears game or concert at Soldier Field will tell one and all to avoid it. But if a car is your preference, there are some parking options to consider.

Parking spaces around the stadium can be purchased beforehand on Soldier Field’s website. Spots are going for around $55.

The Millennium Garages, which are about a 25 minute walk from the field, also have spots available for about $25 when bought online beforehand.

Taking the CTA

The closest L stop to Soldier Field is the Roosevelt Red Line stop, which is about a 20-minute walk from the stadium.

For fans looking to avoid the walk, the No. 146 bus stops at the Museum Campus, which is just a few steps from Soldier Field. In order to transfer to the bus from the train, riders can exit the L at the Jackson Station and board the No. 146 bus at the State and Jackson stop.

Getting last-minute tickets

Feeling FOMO? Ticketmaster is selling verified resale tickets ranging between around $200 to over $5,000 for a single ticket.

Next Up In Entertainment
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
Austin Pendleton exits Steppenwolf’s ‘No Man’s Land’
New life for stalled renovation of landmark Congress Theater
Conspiracies are true in hilarious sci-fi satire ‘They Cloned Tyrone’
Dear Abby: My friend buys us mountains of gifts she can’t afford
Pitchfork rounds up festival artists from across the ocean and down the street
The Latest
Lindsay Lohan attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show on Feb. 9, 2023, in New York City.
Celebrities
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
Lohan, 37, gave birth to her son in Dubai, where she and her husband live. Her son’s exact birth date was not released.
By Associated Press
 
Nikola Vucevic
Bulls
Bulls release the 2023-24 NBA preseason schedule, and it’s ‘Mile High’
Not only will the Bulls have a home-and-home two-game tilt with the champion Nuggets, but will also see the likes of a contender in Milwaukee.
By Joe Cowley
 
Graduation recruits salute the flag during a graduation ceremony for Chicago Police Department recruits on June 5.
Letters to the Editor
Cops deserve 12 weeks of paid parental leave, just like teachers
It is only fair to offer the same parental leave option for police officers at a time when it is difficult to recruit and retain them.
By Letters to the Editor
 
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
City Hall
$5 million settlement tied to CPD traffic stops clears hurdle in committee
A class-action lawsuit accused the city of conducting unconstitutional stops “without reasonable suspicion.” A $5 million settlement was approved by the City Council’s Finance Committee, with all but $112,500 of it going toward attorneys’ fees.
By Fran Spielman
 
A worker at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery ion Michigan Avenue in 2019.
La Voz Chicago
Starbucks del centro de Chicago podría ser el más grande en sindicalizarse
Los trabajadores acusaron a Starbucks de pagar sueldos inferiores a los estándares y condiciones de trabajo inseguras.
By David Roeder
 