Horoscope for Sunday, July 2, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Parents should be extra vigilant about their kids because this is an accident-prone day for your children. Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change. They might be canceled, delayed or you might receive a surprise invitation? Caution about sports accidents.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Surprise changes to your home routine are likely. Unexpected guests or family members might drop by. Be smart and stock the fridge so that you have food and drink on hand. However, this same kind of surprise could affect real estate negotiations.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Expect detours to your day; hopefully, pleasant ones. Something surprising and out of the blue might change your routine. You might get an invitation or an opportunity to go in a different direction, see new people or visit new places. Interesting day!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Keep an eye on your money and your possessions because something unexpected could affect them. For example, you might find money, you might lose money. Be smart and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. You snooze, you lose.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you’re restless for adventure! You will be bored with routine. This is why you will be spontaneous and suddenly do things or say things that will trigger some variety or stimulation in your life. You might even fall in love. You’re certainly ready for fun.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Something going on behind the scenes might create a surprise for you. In all likelihood, it will be something pleasant but unexpected. It will also be something about which only you (and possibly a few others) know anything about. (It’s a fun secret.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you might meet someone who is unusual and different from the kind of person you normally know. Or possibly, someone you know will do something that surprises you? You might be approached by a group with a special offer or invitation? Could be anything.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Unexpected praise from a parent, or a boss, or someone in authority might delight you today. You might even be surprised. For some, it could be a promotion. For others, it might be a flirtation or the beginning of a new romance. Quite likely, someone will seek your advice.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Surprise opportunities to travel might fall in your lap. If so, act quickly because this window of opportunity will be brief. Others will explore unexpected opportunities in legal or medical fields, and possibly something to do with higher education or publishing. Act fast!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Keep your pockets open because unexpected gifts, goodies and favors from others can come your way. If you are negotiating for a loan or mortgage, or dealing with insurance disputes, you might be surprised with good news. Likewise, you are favoured in disputes about shared property.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A partner or close friend will likely surprise you. If so, you’ll be pleased because very likely it will be good news. Or perhaps, you will meet someone who is unusual, bohemian or avant-garde? This person is different from the kind of person you know in your personal circles.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A pleasant surprise related to your work or any task that you set for yourself will please you. Likewise, positive news related to a pet or even your health might catch you off guard, but pleasantly so. This is the classic day to go overboard with sweets or have seconds on dessert. (Yummers!)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Margot Robbie (1990) shares your birthday. You are imaginative, intuitive and you have excellent organizational skills. You have the confidence and ability to make things happen. Nevertheless, privately, you are a sensitive person. This is a year of learning and teaching for you. It’s also time to renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. Be a seeker.

