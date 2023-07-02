The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 2, 2023
Thinking about a last-minute visit to NASCAR Chicago? Here are 5 great spots to see the race without a ticket

There are several places along the perimeter of the track where fans got a good taste of the racing spectacle without going inside.

By  Dave Newbart
 Updated  
Ciaran Burns of Ireland peers under a fence at Michigan and Jackson to watch the NASCAR Chicago race.

Dave Newbart/Sun-Times

Rain has delayed the continuation of the NASCAR Chicago street races, but as of Sunday afternoon officials still hoped the marquee Grant Park 220 race will be held Sunday night or Monday.

If you are still interested in seeing the spectacle in person — but don’t want to pay for a pricey ticket — there are several spots outside the perimeter of the 2.2-mile course where you can get a taste of the action.

Here are some of the spots fans flocked to downtown on Saturday. Even if the races are run in the rain, these spots could be good for viewing the remaining events as NASCAR finishes its historic visit to Chicago.

1. Roosevelt and Columbus

This by far the best spot. You can watch as cars whiz by on their way into Turn 5 and head north on Columbus. There is more room here to gather since Roosevelt is closed to other traffic.

Fans watch NASCAR Chicago as cars take a tough turn at Roosevelt and Columbus.

Dave Newbart/Sun-Times

The view from outside the track at Roosevelt and Columbus Saturday.

Provided/Robert Gigliotti

2. Michigan and Harrison

Although there is a blue screen over a perimeter fence here, the cars come close enough to the sidewalk that you can get a decent view.

3. Michigan and Jackson

Fans here climbed onto planters and even street lights to get a glimpse of the turn as cars sped north on Michigan and then headed east on Jackson. But others ducked down and looked under the fence — and got a nice view.

Fans climb light posts and peer under fences to get a glimpse of NASCAR Saturday.

Dave Newbart/Sun-Times

That included Ciaran Burns and Sarah Temple, who are from Ireland and in Chicago working in concessions at Wrigley Field for the summer.

“We heard it and said we had to have a look,” Burns, 22, said.

4. DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Balbo

With the lakefront bike path still open, many fans rode up to see the race from across DuSable Lake Shore Drive as the cars raced by. A video screen was also in view.

The turn at DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Balbo.

Dave Newbart/Sun-Times

5. The hill in front of the Field Museum

Nice snapshot of an iconic sign and skyline.

