Pitchfork Music Festival Day 1: PHOTOS

Pitchfork Music Festival got underway Friday in Union Park under gloriously sunny skies.
The festival, which runs through Sunday at the West Loop park, features more than 40 acts on three stages.
Here’s a look at some of the sights and sounds from Day 1, with a lineup that includes Ric Wilson, Sen Morimoto, Grace Ives, Perfume Genius, Leikeli47 and The Smile.
More to come...
The Latest
Sky’s lack of cohesion out of the All-Star break might be an indication that this group will never find it
“I mean, we came back,” interim coach/general manager Emre Vatansever said. “There are 40 minutes in a game, and there are ups and downs. Of course, there are some times that disconnection happens for both teams, but no. Nothing big.”
Cubs notebook: Fulmer to start Saturday; Swanson getting closer to return
While crowds were a slow build early in the afternoon, the swarm of Radiohead T-shirts indicated throngs would likely soon be assembling for The Smile, Friday night’s headliner.
Mention Chicago during the course of a conversation (or two or three) with Bennett, and his seemingly omni-present smile would grow even larger. His love for the Windy City ran deep.
Despite DNA evidence, prosecutors decline to charge teen with murders of three people in Morgan Park last year
Police said they recovered the DNA from one of the victims, but so far the teen has been charged only with having a loaded gun when officers stopped him earlier this week.