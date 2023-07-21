Pitchfork Music Festival Day 1: PHOTOS

Pitchfork Music Festival got underway Friday in Union Park under gloriously sunny skies.

The festival, which runs through Sunday at the West Loop park, features more than 40 acts on three stages.

Here’s a look at some of the sights and sounds from Day 1, with a lineup that includes Ric Wilson, Sen Morimoto, Grace Ives, Perfume Genius, Leikeli47 and The Smile.

Sen Morimoto performs on the first day of Pitchfork Music Festival. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Grace Ives performs on the first day of Pitchfork Music Festival. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Festival goers browse records at the merch tent on the first day of Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Grace Ives performs on the first day of Pitchfork . Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Danielle Olsick of Beatbox gets an airbrush tattoo from airbrush makeup artist Melanie Saso on the first day of Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Jlin performs an afternoon set on the first day of Pitchfork Music Festival 2023. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Festival goers browse stalls at Renegade Craft Fair on the first day of Pitchfork Music Festival. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

More to come...