Pitchfork Music Festival 2023: Day 3 PHOTOS

On its final day, the 2023 Pitchfork Music Festival was recovering from delays and cancellations caused by rainy weather the day before.

Though some of the Saturday sets couldn’t be salvaged, organizers were able to reschedule Palm for 1:15 p.m. Sunday at Union Park.

Colombian soundscape artist Lucrecia Dalt, London art pop duo Jockstrap, Jamaican multi-talent Koffee and Niger guitar phenom Mdou Moctar also were on the bill, leading up to headliner Bon Iver closing out the fest Sunday night.

Here’s a look at some of the sights at Pitchfork 2023, Day 3:

Jockstrap singer and guitarist Georgia Ellery dances at the Red Stage at Pitchfork day 3 on Sunday. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Jockstrap singer and guitarist Georgia Ellery dances at the Red Stage at Pitchfork day 3 on Sunday. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Fans dance at Jockstrap’s show at the Red Stage at Pitchfork day 3. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Jockstrap’s Taylor Skye plays at the Red Stage at Pitchfork day 3 on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Union Park. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Jockstrap singer and guitarist Georgia Ellery plays the guitar at the Red Stage at Pitchfork day 3. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Jockstrap singer and guitarist Georgia Ellery sings at the Red Stage. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Jockstrap’s Taylor Skye plays at the Red Stage at Pitchfork day 3 on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Union Park. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Jockstrap singer and guitarist Georgia Ellery sings at the Red Stage. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Lucrecia Dalt smiles before playing at the Green Stage at Pitchfork day 3 on Sunday. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Lucrecia Dalt drummer Alex Lazaro covers their mouth after finishing a song at the Green Stage at Pitchfork day 3 on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Union Park. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Lucrecia Dalt drummer Alex Lazaro plays at the Green Stage at Pitchfork day 3. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Lucrecia Dalt sings at the Green Stage at Pitchfork day 3. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Lucrecia Dalt Alex Lazaro drummer plays at the Green Stage at Pitchfork day 3. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Lucrecia Dalt sings at the Green Stage at Pitchfork day 3 on Sunday. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Palm guitarist and vocalist Eve Alpert plays at the Blue Stage at Pitchfork day 3 on Sunday. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Palm drummer Hugo Stanley plays at the Blue Stage at Pitchfork day 3 on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Union Park. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

A fan raises a hand as Palm plays at the Blue Stage. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Palm plays at the Blue Stage. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Palm bassist Gerasimos Livitanos plays at the Blue Stage at Pitchfork day 3 on Sunday. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Palm guitarist and vocalist Eve Alpert plays at the Blue Stage at Pitchfork day 3 on Sunday. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Palm guitarist Kasra Kurt, left and bassist Gerasimos Livitsanos play at the Blue Stage at Pitchfork day 3 on Sunday. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times