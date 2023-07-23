Pitchfork Music Festival 2023: Day 3 PHOTOS
Bon Iver, Killer Mike, Mdou Moctar, Koffee, Illuminati Hotties, JPEGMafia, Soul Glo, Jockstrap and Lucrecia Dalt were among the acts in the Sunday lineup.
On its final day, the 2023 Pitchfork Music Festival was recovering from delays and cancellations caused by rainy weather the day before.
Though some of the Saturday sets couldn’t be salvaged, organizers were able to reschedule Palm for 1:15 p.m. Sunday at Union Park.
Colombian soundscape artist Lucrecia Dalt, London art pop duo Jockstrap, Jamaican multi-talent Koffee and Niger guitar phenom Mdou Moctar also were on the bill, leading up to headliner Bon Iver closing out the fest Sunday night.
Here’s a look at some of the sights at Pitchfork 2023, Day 3:
