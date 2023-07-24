The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 24, 2023
NBA Sports Bulls

Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets gets NBA approval

The decision ends Jordan’s 13-year run as majority owner of the franchise. He will remain on as a minority owner.

By  Steve Reed | Associated Press
   
SHARE Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets gets NBA approval
AP23204811475415.jpg

AP

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NBA Board of Governors has voted to approve Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets to an ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday on condition of anonymity because the sale won’t become official for at least another week.

The decision ends Jordan’s 13-year run as majority owner of the franchise. He will remain on as a minority owner.

Jordan agreed to sell the team on June 16. However, when an NBA owner decides to sell it first must be approved by the league’s Board of Governors.

Jordan’s decision to sell leaves the NBA without a Black majority owner.

Plotkin has been a minority stakeholder with the Hornets since 2019, while Schnall has been a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks since 2015. He has been forced to sell his investment in that team.

The sale price is reportedly around $3 billion, according to ESPN.

As an owner Jordan never came close to matching his success as a player, where he won six NBA titles with the Bulls while becoming one of the game’s greatest players ever.

Charlotte went 423-600 under Jordan, the 26th-best record over that span.

The Hornets never won a playoff series in that time and haven’t been to the postseason in the past seven seasons.

The other members of the Hornets new ownership group include artist J. Cole, Dan Sundheim, Ian Loring, country music singer-songwriter Eric Church, Chris Shumway and several local Charlotte investors, including Amy Levine Dawson and Damian Mills.

Next Up In NBA
Central happenings: Cavaliers may have closed gap on Bucks; where does that leave Bulls?
Bulls keep reserve guard Ayo Dosunmu home with three-year deal
Anti-hazing policies vary among pro sports leagues
Charles Barkley is (expletive) right, and courageous, in defending transgender community
Bulls release preseason schedule, and it’s ‘Mile High’
Bulls’ front office still has a lot to prove in the drafting department
The Latest
merlin_109587625.jpg
Bears
Bears arrow is pointing up ... right? Our annual Optimist/Pessimist test is here
Will Justin Fields take the next step toward elite status ... or stagnate/regress like so many other Bears quarterbacks before him? The offensive line ... DJ Moore ... the pass rush ... Chase Claypool — judge for yourself how confident you are in a Bears revival in 2023.
By Mark Potash
 
The Instagram app on a mobile phone. Instagram paid $68.5 million to Illinois for violating the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act.
Editorials
Face it. Our private biometric information needs more protection, not less.
Instagram’s multimillion payout to Illinois is proof that biometric surveillance has grown more sophisticated and pervasive, threatening privacy and civil rights.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Police tape
Crime
Chicago police investigating shooting of transgender woman in Fuller Park as possible hate crime
The woman was shot in the arm in the 200 block of West Root Street last week.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
Andrea Gurke holds her personal-best muskie, before releasing it. Provided photo
Outdoors
Lifetime memory made catching a PB muskie in daughter-father time
Andrea Gurke caught and released a personal-best muskie while fishing with her father Bob at Lake Galena.
By Dale Bowman
 
Screen_Shot_2022_12_06_at_4.37.23_PM.png
Crime
Streeterville fight leaves 2 women slashed with broken glass bottle
The women were with a large group of people in the 200 block of East Ontario Street when someone they knew attacked them with a broken glass bottle, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 