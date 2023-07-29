The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Other Views Commentary

A renaissance on the Far South Side is already well underway

Pundits wrote off the Far South Side as unredeemable. But a community plan for economic development and jobs, housing, recreation and education is paying off big in Pullman — and expanding to Roseland, David Doig writes.

By  David Doig
   
SHARE A renaissance on the Far South Side is already well underway
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Pullman National Monument renovation project on Sept. 7, 2020. From left, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Ald. Anthony Beale, then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and National Pullman Monument Supt. Teri Gage.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Pullman National Monument renovation project on Sept. 7, 2020. From left, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Ald. Anthony Beale, then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Pullman Monument Supt. Teri Gage.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

It is delightful when folks who grew up on the Far South Side of Chicago in the days of mighty steel are, after a quarter-century, not only filled with nostalgia but advice on ”what is to be done.”

It is even better when reporters like Natalie Moore of WBEZ write about the surprising joy of living in Pullman/Roseland, the most southern parts of our city.

Why? Because the renaissance that this long-ago resident dreamed of, in a recent Sun-Times article, is already underway. 

It’s been more than a decade since our organization, Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives, began to work with Ald. Tony Beale and a variety of well-established community organizations to plan for the revival of Pullman/Roseland, which had been hit with a loss of more than 40,000 jobs by the end of the 1990s. With employment down, houses became vacant, and many pundits had written our communities off as unredeemable. 

Opinion bug

Opinion

Fortuitously, the community disagreed. Where others saw deficits, we saw assets. Acres of buildable land at the intersection of the nation’s rail, water, road, and airway systems. In the nation’s first planned community, some of the best housing ever created. The long-shuttered but iconic Pullman Works, where the groundwork was laid for the nation’s labor and civil rights movements. 

And so, together, we created a four-pronged plan for economic development and job creation, housing, recreation and education, and set about to get it done.,

While we have yet to reach the peak of big steel days, today, Ryerson Steel is the site of more than 2,000 new green jobs, with new companies drawn to the location and the ready workforce. The community welcomed Amazon, Whole Foods, Method Products, and S.C. Johnson as they established facilities and expanded. 

Related

Just as important to the community, fronting on I-94 is the city’s most profitable Walmart, providing fresh foods, prescription drugs, convenient shopping for clothing and more.  Nearby are a gym; health center; a Potbelly’s; and two Black-owned restaurants, Culver’s, owned by entrepreneur Baron Waller, and Lexington Betty Smokehouse, offering the renowned barbecue created by chef Dominque Leach.

To spark the tourist trade, the resilient community fought for nearly three decades to win national monument status for Pullman Works, which is now a national park. Now tourism is increasing, and there is interest at the state level in reopening the famous Hotel Florence. A new visitors center and tours of Underground Railroad sites tell an equally important part of local history.

Helping young people, revitalizing housing

Our development plan also considered the need to nurture and support our youth. Opening just before the pandemic, the Pullman Community Centre serves more than 10,000 young people and their families in the largest indoor sports facility in Chicago. This after-school sports and tutoring venue complements a robust education system in which all of the areas schools excel, and one high school, Gwendolyn Brooks Academy, has taken top honors in the state.

Community members who want redevelopment march down South Michigan Avenue in Roseland on June 10, 2020. The turnaround in Pullman is now being expanded south to the Roseland neighborhood, David Doig writes.

Community members who want redevelopment march down South Michigan Avenue in Roseland on June 10, 2020. The turnaround in Pullman is now expanding to the Roseland neighborhood, David Doig writes.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

In addition, the housing built in Pullman’s heyday has been preserved and revitalized, with families reclaiming these architectural gems and investing in the community they love. To add to this already-robust market for renters and owners, Rev. James Meeks, who led the Salem Baptist Church for nearly four decades, has just embarked on a project to build 1,000 new homes in the neighborhood.

Having accomplished the plan’s initial goals and seen an increase in per capita income among community residents over the past few years, we are in a new planning stage. The area was recently awarded $20 million from the State of Illinois to plan a health care network, which will be critical to job expansion and the health and well-being of the community, young and old alike. And we are now working to expand northern Pullman’s turnaround all the way south to Roseland.

So to all who have good ideas — actually, to everyone — we say, “We have lots to talk about and show you, so come on down.” 

David Doig is president of Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives, which collaborates with neighborhood stakeholders on community development efforts.

Next Up In Commentary
Chicago’s migrant crisis was years in the making — from Washington
We can make Chicago the nation’s best city for biking
Natalie Moore: With children, the days are long and the years are short
Don’t trip on folly of perfect career path
St. Ignatius acquires architecturally significant Lakeside Bank branch building
AFSCME contract raises state budget questions
The Latest
Tampa Bay Rays v Chicago White Sox, Game 3
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: Traders and traitors
It’s that time of year when fans’ favorite players are shipped out and don another team’s uniform — call it a clothes encounter.
By Bill Chuck
 
Dennis Rhinevault
Sports Saturday
Bet on it: This Vegas gambler is generous to a ’Vault
Successful bettor and Chicago native Demos Rhinevault shares strategies on how to cash in on baseball.
By Rob Miech
 
Late Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz holds the Stanley Cup.
Blackhawks
Looking back at Rocky Wirtz’s legacy as conductor of Blackhawks’ late-2000s turnaround
Wirtz spent 16 years as Hawks chairman before his abrupt death Tuesday, but the decisions he made within his first three years — which changed the Hawks from dysfunctional to dominant — stand out as his finest.
By Ben Pope
 
Braconids wasp parasitoid cocoons on a hornworm are very distinctive looking. Creditt: Ray Namikas
Sports
Chicago outdoors: What in God’s green earth hornworm and the beauty of indigo buntings
The startling parasites on a hornworm and the beauty of an indigo bunting on the North Side are among the notes from around Chicago and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Son’s excessive PDA with girlfriend makes me ill
Mom has learned next to nothing about the woman he’s dating but knows she can’t stand her.
By Abigail Van Buren
 