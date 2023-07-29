Thousands without power after latest thunderstorms rake Chicago area

Thousands of ComEd customers were still without power Saturday morning after the latest round of severe thunderstorms to rake the Chicago area.

As of 11:20 a.m., over 17,000 customers were still without power, according to a ComEd outage map.

Wind gusts topped 50 mph and more than an inch of rain was recorded at O’Hare International Airport, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Zachary Yack.

Gusts of 70 to 80 mph were reported in areas of Grundy County, in the far southwest suburbs.

A fire station in Frankfort and a church in Minooka had parts of their roofs blown off, Yack said.

The rain followed a stretch of oppressive heat and humidity that saw heat indexes approach 110 degrees in parts of Chicago.

High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s and low 80s for the next few days, and the next chance of rain isn’t expected until late next week, forecasters said.