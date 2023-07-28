The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 28, 2023
Weather News Metro/State

Chicagoans get creative to keep pets cool

The city’s heat index — a measurement of how hot it feels when humidity is factored in — reached 105 degrees in some parts of the city Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

By  Violet Miller
   
SHARE Chicagoans get creative to keep pets cool
IMG_17341_17.jpg

Delilah, a 2-year-old Goldendoodle, poses for a photo with owner Kate Seaman at West Loop Dog Park Friday, July 28, 2023.

Violet Miller/Sun-Times

Some Chicago pet owners had to get creative to keep their fuzzy friends cool Friday as temperatures soared again.

On top of an air quality alert in effect until midnight, and temperatures reaching into the low 90s, the city’s heat index — a measurement of how hot it feels when humidity is factored in — reached 105 degrees in some parts of the city Friday, according to the National Weather Service. 

Mike Gordick, a 10-year resident of Chicago, was out with his water-soaked, 3-year-old Cattle Dog, Army, at the West Loop Dog Park Friday afternoon. The sun had already begun to dry some of the water by the time the two were leaving the park to head home.

“We do our best to keep him nice and soaked but he dries out pretty quick, so he’s anxiously awaiting a cold floor,” Gordick said. “We’ll probably wait till the sun peaks down to get him a little more park time.”

Gordick said aside from dousing Army in water, making sure he stays hydrated is another key — and it helped that many businesses on their route to the park put out water bowls for passing dogs. 

“There are plenty of little breaks along the way for him to get a drink,” Gordick said. “So it’s a community effort.”

Mike Gordick at West Loop Dog Park on Friday with his 3-year-old Cattle Dog Army.

Mike Gordick at West Loop Dog Park on Friday with his 3-year-old Cattle Dog Army.

Violet Miller/Sun-Times

Severe thunderstorms were also expected in the evening, adding to the humid conditions.

The Weather Service recommended anyone with heart or lung conditions avoid being outside for very long, and that residents avoid “strenuous” activities.

As for pets, the city’s Animal Care and Control agency advises that pets get lots of water and be kept in the shade when possible. Owners also should check for pale gums, rapid panting, lethargy and a bright red tongue — just a few of the signs that pets are overheating. 

Dr. Lori Bierbrier, a doctor of veterinary medicine and senior director of ASPCA Community Medicine, told the Sun-Times pet owners should try holding their hand on the pavement to test it; if it’s too hot to keep your hand there for 10 seconds, it’s too hot for pets to walk on.

When pets overheat, they must be cooled down carefully, she added.

“Be mindful not to cool the animal too much or too quickly,” Bierbrier said. “When an animal is cooled beyond their normal resting body temperature, they can suffer from a condition called rebound hypothermia, which can be just as harmful as heat exhaustion.”

This is the second summer in the city for Kate Seaman and her 2-year-old Labradoodle Delilah, who moved to Chicago from Ohio.

“I’m from more of a rural area where grass is more of a thing, so the concrete jungle is definitely very hot,” Seaman said.

Kate Seaman with her 2-year-old Goldendoodle Delilah at West Loop Dog Park on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Kate Seaman with her 2-year-old Goldendoodle Delilah at West Loop Dog Park on Friday.

Violet Miller/Sun-Times

Seaman and her apartment neighbors also play with their dogs in the building’s air-conditioned hallways. 

“I can throw the ball down a nice big hallway and she’s very happy,” Seaman said.

Later Friday in Pilsen, the threat of thunderstorms had some vendors at the 51st Fiesta del Sol shutting down early. But Sergio Martinez, owner of La Barca El Taconazo, stuck it out, even though with his grill going, it could be about 20 degrees hotter inside his tent than outside.

“It’s terrible to be cooking in this weather,” said Martinez, a Fiesta del Sol vendor for nearly two decades. “But we have to do it.”

The crowd at Fiesta del Sol in Pilsen on Friday, July 28, 2023.

The crowd at Fiesta del Sol in Pilsen on Friday. Threats of thunderstorms had some vendors shutting down early.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Darnell Sledge and Henriett Smith have come to Fiesta del Sol for the last six years.

Smith said she actually favored the heat.

“This weather don’t bother me,” Smith said. “I got my water in here and there’s a little breeze ... you can walk around and enjoy yourself.”

Henriett Smith (left) and Darnell Sledge at Fiesta del Sol in Pilsen on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Henriett Smith (left) and Darnell Sledge at Fiesta del Sol in Pilsen on Friday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Despite Lori Lightfoot’s promise her Board of Ed wouldn’t be ‘a rubber stamp,’ it seldom crossed her
Groups call for safe-use site as opioid overdose deaths climb
AFSCME contract raises state budget questions
Lawmaker files lawsuit saying he’s been barred from events, including Night Out Against Crime, Pet Palooza, Boo Bash
Hazing led former Northwestern football player to self-harm, lawsuit alleges
Judge accepts guilty plea from Chicago rap star G Herbo for using stolen credit card info
The Latest
2023 WNBA All-Star Game
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Storm’s Jewell Loyd and Sky’s Kahleah Copper leading franchises after exodus of stars
“I feel like I’ve been preparing the last eight seasons to be able to be in a role like this and feel OK doing it,” Loyd told the Sun-Times.
By Annie Costabile
 
Then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot (center) with members of her Chicago Board of Education in 2019, including (from left) Sendhil Revuluri, Luisiana Meléndez, Elizabeth Todd-Breland and Miguel del Valle.
The Watchdogs
Despite Lori Lightfoot’s promise her Board of Ed wouldn’t be ‘a rubber stamp,’ it seldom crossed her
All but 24 of 2,048 votes by school board members the former mayor appointed were unanimously approved — a 99% passage rate with 98% unanimity, the Sun-Times found.
By Lauren FitzPatrick and Nader Issa
 
Dr. Thomas Huggett, who works at the Lawndale Christian Health Center, opens a box for state Rep. La Shawn K. Ford as he places free bags of Narcan (naloxone) inside it at the intersection of West Jackson Boulevard and South Pulaski Road in the East Garfield Park neighborhood after a press conference several blocks away, Friday, July 28, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Health
Groups call for safe-use site as opioid overdose deaths climb
Overdose prevention groups continue to offer innovative solutions — such as stocking old newspaper distribution boxes with anti-overdose medicine — but say such efforts are not enough as deaths continue to rise.
By Michael Loria
 
The Cubs recalled right-hander Hayden Wesneski on Friday to start against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Cubs
Cubs recall Hayden Wesneski to start Friday against Cardinals
For the second time in the span of a week, the Cubs plan to use a right-handed opener before bringing in lefty Drew Smyly.
By Maddie Lee
 
merlin_114860735.jpg
Columnists
St. Ignatius acquires architecturally significant Lakeside Bank branch building
College prep school says, for now, the former Lakeside Bank will provide washrooms, storage, and expansion for athletic programs.
By Lee Bey
 