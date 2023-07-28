Chicagoans get creative to keep pets cool

Some Chicago pet owners had to get creative to keep their fuzzy friends cool Friday as temperatures soared again.

On top of an air quality alert in effect until midnight, and temperatures reaching into the low 90s, the city’s heat index — a measurement of how hot it feels when humidity is factored in — reached 105 degrees in some parts of the city Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Mike Gordick, a 10-year resident of Chicago, was out with his water-soaked, 3-year-old Cattle Dog, Army, at the West Loop Dog Park Friday afternoon. The sun had already begun to dry some of the water by the time the two were leaving the park to head home.

“We do our best to keep him nice and soaked but he dries out pretty quick, so he’s anxiously awaiting a cold floor,” Gordick said. “We’ll probably wait till the sun peaks down to get him a little more park time.”

Gordick said aside from dousing Army in water, making sure he stays hydrated is another key — and it helped that many businesses on their route to the park put out water bowls for passing dogs.

“There are plenty of little breaks along the way for him to get a drink,” Gordick said. “So it’s a community effort.”

Mike Gordick at West Loop Dog Park on Friday with his 3-year-old Cattle Dog Army. Violet Miller/Sun-Times

Severe thunderstorms were also expected in the evening, adding to the humid conditions.

The Weather Service recommended anyone with heart or lung conditions avoid being outside for very long, and that residents avoid “strenuous” activities.

As for pets, the city’s Animal Care and Control agency advises that pets get lots of water and be kept in the shade when possible. Owners also should check for pale gums, rapid panting, lethargy and a bright red tongue — just a few of the signs that pets are overheating.

Dr. Lori Bierbrier, a doctor of veterinary medicine and senior director of ASPCA Community Medicine, told the Sun-Times pet owners should try holding their hand on the pavement to test it; if it’s too hot to keep your hand there for 10 seconds, it’s too hot for pets to walk on.

When pets overheat, they must be cooled down carefully, she added.

“Be mindful not to cool the animal too much or too quickly,” Bierbrier said. “When an animal is cooled beyond their normal resting body temperature, they can suffer from a condition called rebound hypothermia, which can be just as harmful as heat exhaustion.”

This is the second summer in the city for Kate Seaman and her 2-year-old Labradoodle Delilah, who moved to Chicago from Ohio.

“I’m from more of a rural area where grass is more of a thing, so the concrete jungle is definitely very hot,” Seaman said.

Kate Seaman with her 2-year-old Goldendoodle Delilah at West Loop Dog Park on Friday. Violet Miller/Sun-Times

Seaman and her apartment neighbors also play with their dogs in the building’s air-conditioned hallways.

“I can throw the ball down a nice big hallway and she’s very happy,” Seaman said.

Later Friday in Pilsen, the threat of thunderstorms had some vendors at the 51st Fiesta del Sol shutting down early. But Sergio Martinez, owner of La Barca El Taconazo, stuck it out, even though with his grill going, it could be about 20 degrees hotter inside his tent than outside.

“It’s terrible to be cooking in this weather,” said Martinez, a Fiesta del Sol vendor for nearly two decades. “But we have to do it.”

The crowd at Fiesta del Sol in Pilsen on Friday. Threats of thunderstorms had some vendors shutting down early. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Darnell Sledge and Henriett Smith have come to Fiesta del Sol for the last six years.

Smith said she actually favored the heat.

“This weather don’t bother me,” Smith said. “I got my water in here and there’s a little breeze ... you can walk around and enjoy yourself.”