Sunday, July 30, 2023
What are liquid aminos and should you use them in your recipes?

If you haven’t tried liquid aminos before, consider adding them to your next meal — they have a salty and savory flavor and are gluten-free and vegan.

By  Environmental Nutrition
   
Liquid aminos can help boost flavor.

Lots of talk lately about “liquid aminos”? But what are they exactly?

Liquid aminos (referring to liquid “amino acids”) are culinary seasonings that have a look and a flavor similar to soy sauce and are made by treating soybeans with an acid solution to break them down into free amino acids or by fermenting coconut sap with salt and water.

Why would you use liquid aminos instead of soy sauce?

Here are a few benefits associated with including liquid aminos:

— They are a source of amino acids, or the building blocks of protein.

— They are gluten-free (soy sauce is NOT a gluten-free option).

— As a source of umami, they may help to reduce hunger. For a refresher: the five major tastes are sweet, salty, sour, bitter, and umami. Umami is the taste that encompasses savory or meaty flavors.

Ongoing research into umami flavors (which is often found in broths and soups and more) has suggested that this taste profile may help to reduce feelings of hunger and may additionally minimize the desire to snack.

Environmental Nutrition is the award-winning independent newsletter written by nutrition experts.

