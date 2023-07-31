Charter schools have proven their academic worth. Chicago and Illinois must invest in them

This August, students across the country will return to schools for the 2023-2024 academic year. It will mark the fourth academic year since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted learning in March 2020.

But the devastating effects on student learning are still felt in classrooms. According to results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, fourth- and eighth-grade students in every state and every region of the country saw significant declines in both math and reading achievement between 2019 and 2022.

This learning loss is just one of many challenges facing Mayor Brandon Johnson’s newly appointed Chicago Public Schools Board of Education. As these members settle into their new roles, they’ll need to move quickly to support high-performing schools and programs with a strong track record of best serving the city’s students and families, all while facing severe budget shortfalls as federal COVID relief dollars end.

One opportunity that has a proven track record for success: charter public schools.

Opinion bug Opinion

Though often misunderstood, charter schools are public schools. Charters are tuition-free and open to all students with no testing or entrance requirements. These schools are held accountable to the same standards as district-operated schools when it comes to enrollment, curriculum, state testing and student health and safety.

When it comes to performance, we’ve long known that charter public schools deliver for their students. Students enrolled at charters are statistically more likely to graduate, enroll in college or university, and complete the critical first four semesters of an undergraduate program. Now, a groundbreaking study from Stanford University’s Center for Research on Education Outcomes (CREDO) has found that charter students learn more than peer-matched students in district-managed schools.

CREDO researchers discovered that students who attend charter schools show more academic growth over the course of a school year compared to their peers at district-operated schools. In Illinois specifically, that difference was equal to charter school students attending 40 extra days of school for reading and 48 extra days for math.

Though charter schools often have a longer school year, the additional academic growth was still significant even when those extra days in school are accounted for.

Some charter schools are seeing even greater gains. Young learners at LEARN Charter School Network campuses are overcoming a pandemic-identified learning gaps thanks to reading lessons that equate to an extra 54 days (more than two months) of school. At Noble Charter School campuses, high school students receive the equivalent of 168 days more instructional time for math — the equivalent of nearly an extra school year!

These “gap-busting” schools are doing more than serving a select population of students: They’re bettering classrooms for all. The charter model allows for more flexibility in schools, which means educators are constantly innovating to find the best educational path for each student. The innovations achieved in charter schools, such as the effectiveness of longer school days or the benefits of dual-language programs, are often adopted by traditional public schools, ensuring that all students benefit from the charter school model.

Opinion Newsletter

By funding and supporting charter public schools, Illinois is uplifting students who have historically and systemically been underserved. These schools educate 60,853 students, 96.4% of whom are students of color and 85% of whom qualify for free or reduced lunch. The results of this recently released Stanford University study demonstrate the impact charter schools can have on closing achievement gaps for students.

As we prepare for the first school year under Johnson’s leadership, it’s time for the CPS Board of Education and the Illinois State Board of Education to invest in all public schools that have demonstrated academic achievement for our learners. The 137 charter schools across the state have proven their worth to students, families and communities. Now it’s time for policymakers to listen to parents and support high-quality charter public schools and deliver the public education system our students deserve.

Andrew Broy is the president of the Illinois Network of Charter Schools and a former civil rights attorney and public school teacher.

To submit a letter to the editor or op-ed, check out our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

