Gas pains: Don’t hold back on speaking out about Peoples Gas rate hike proposal

Paying more for utilities is frustrating. The extra few dollars can be an expletive-triggering exercise for Chicagoans every time time a bill comes in the mail. For those who don’t have much disposable income, it can be a serious financial burden.

Peoples Gas’ proposed $402 million rate hike is expected to raise the average residential bill by nearly $12 a month starting in January. The utility, meanwhile, continues to insist that the payments will stay “largely flat” because natural gas prices are expected to drop.

Not surprisingly, many customers don’t want to take a chance on that prediction, especially since the nonprofit watchdog Citizens Utility Board and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul have expressed concern. CUB has called on the rate hike to be cut by at least $63 million, while Raoul has called for a $49.2 million cut.

Dozens of others with objections to the rate hike protested outside Peoples Gas’ downtown headquarters last spring.

On Tuesday, those who are still feeling out of gas and object to the utility’s request — or who conversely think it is not too much of an ask — have a chance to air their thoughts and concerns before the Illinois Commerce Commission, which is tasked with ruling on the rate hike by December.

The public forum, which is being held between 6 and 9 p.m. Tuesday at UIC’s Dorin Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road, will allow the ICC to hear first-hand how a rate hike could affect residents.

Not favorably, as far as CUB Executive Director Sarah Moskowitz is concerned. “Gas bills are unaffordable to a large number of Chicago families...,” Moskowitz said in a statement. This editorial board has also been critical of the rate hike

It might not sound like a lot to some of us, but maybe the additional $12 a month will mean forgoing an extracurricular activity for a child or cutting back on groceries. The bigger the turnout at Tuesday night’s gathering, the more anecdotal data the state panel will have to sift through and consider before rendering its decision.

Residents who may be pressed for time can submit their comments online at icc.illinois.gov/docket/P2023-0069/public-comments. You can also call (800) 524-0795 to relay your stance.

Skeptics may not think their voices will mean much, but community input is vital and can help governmental bodies better understand the impact of their votes on proposals and policies.

Whatever your conclusion about the Peoples Gas proposal, if it is an issue you feel strongly about, speak out.

