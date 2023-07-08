Chicago outdoors: Feeling a bit cinematic this week

WILD OF THE WEEK

With his usual aplomb, Paul Vriend photographed a green heron and frog at North Park Village Nature Center.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Figuring that it’s probably going to be from a movie based on serious literature, I quickly ruled out the silly ones: Jerry Lewis in “Hook, Line and Sinker;” James Garner in “Support Your Local Sheriff;” even Burt Lancaster in “Lawman.” It’s been so long since I’ve seen Huck Finn and Tom Sawyer that I can’t remember the fishing scenes, if there were any. Perhaps someone from “To Have and Have Not?” Santiago or Manolin from “Old Man and the Sea?” How about Bill, portrayed by Eddie Albert in “The Sun Also Rises?” There is always the possibility of one of the Macleans from A River Runs Through It.” Pete Lamar

A: Lamar’s analysis shows why he is a researcher. In the Stray Cast on June 21, I suggested readers that “guess to which cinematic fishing character I most connect.” Several came close, but Lamar is the only one who kind of nailed it: Paul Maclean in “A River Runs Through It.”

Director Robert Redford discusses a scene with Brad Pitt and Craig Sheffer in the film “A River Runs Through It.” Columbia Pictures

BIG NUMBER

100: Estimate of those completing the Will County Triple Crown Challenge (I was one), according to the Forest Preserve District of Will County. (Number is estimated because some need to file their photos.) The Challenge was hiking the 49 miles of the three longest trails in Will County: Wauponsee Glacial Trail (22 miles), Old Plank Road Trail (14) and I&M Canal State Trail (13).

LAST WORD

“More importantly, it will deliver you to more primitive side trails that explore various pocket forests along the way. Check out the 1.2-mile Brown Loop Trail, which rings a horseshoe around Harms Flatwoods Nature Preserve, meandering through the 107-acre forest that’s characterized by its pancake-flat terrain and pocket wetlands.”

Outsideonline.com, ranking Chicago No. 2 for urban hikes with this concluding nugget.

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, July 8: Capt. Jerry Costabile of Resolute Charters, Salmon Unlimited, Thornwood Restaurant & Lounge, Wood Dale, 7 p.m., salmonunlimitedinc.com

Thursday, July 10: Larry Conn on fishing electronics, Riverside Fishing Club, Berwyn Moose Lodge 424, 6:30 p.m.

FISHING DERBY

Sunday, July 9: Final day, Kankakee River Fishing Derby, $20 per family. Details at kankakeefishingderby.com.

HUNTER SAFETY

Thursday, July 13, & Saturday, July 15: Newark, (773) 858-3917

July 25, 27 & 29: Elmhurst, (773) 562-4856

Aug. 10 & 12: Mundelein, (847) 918-6145

PERMITS

Through July 20: Applications, second lottery, free dove permits

Tuesday, July 11-Aug. 18: Third lottery, firearm or muzzleloader deer permits

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Monday, July 10: Boat America, Northfield, Dan O’Connell, cgaux.doc@gmail.com

Next Saturday, July 15: Boat America, Chicago, Dan O’Connell, cgaux.doc@gmail.com. . . Waukegan, Dave Colen, education@waukeganaux.com

WINGSHOOTING CLINICS

Aug. 5 & 6: Introductory clinics, Shabbona Lake SP, rakcarlson@comcast.net (815)757-2949, click here for information and to register

HALL OF FAME

Friday, July 14: Deadline to make nominations for the 2023 Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame. Click here for the nomination form. For info, info@ilconservation.org or (217) 785-2003.