Northwestern hoops star Boo Buie recovering from surgery after injuring right hand

Northwestern All-Big Ten guard Boo Buie injured his right hand during a recent practice and underwent surgery as a result, the Sun-Times has learned.

Buie, 23, wore a plastic brace on his shooting hand Tuesday. An athletics department spokesman confirmed an injury had occurred and said Buie is “expected to be back for the start of practice in the fall.”

Buie started all 34 games as a senior, leading the upstart Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament and becoming the first player in program history to average at least 17 points and 4.5 assists per game in a season. After testing the NBA Draft waters, he announced in May that he’d be back in Evanston for a fifth season.

