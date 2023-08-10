Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band hit it out of the park in Wrigley Field concert

On Aug. 9, 1988, Wrigley Field turned on the lights as the Cubs played their first official night game. Thirty-five years later to the date, the Friendly Confines hosted another of its brightest moments: the return of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, this time, for a three-hour, 26-song grand slam of music.

Fresh off the European leg of a massive 2023 international tour (where Michelle Obama even guested on “Glory Days” in Spain), the Wrigley Field concert on Wednesday night (there’s a second show on Friday) kicked off a string of new North American dates as the group continues their first proper U.S. tour since 2016.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform a sold-out show on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

“I haven’t seen you in a while,” Springsteen chided, eliciting massive cheers from the wall-to-wall crowd inside the ballpark. In spite of the controversy surrounding the tour early on due to Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing tactics, both Chicago nights are sold-out.

The stadium tour been hailed as the “Greatest Show on Earth” by Billboard, and it was hard to argue that fact watching the 17-strong lineup (rounded out by a full horn section and backup singers for this tour) give it their all on every song — from the expected high points like perennial hit “Born to Run,” which may now hold the record for largest singalong at Wrigley, to the lying-in-wait tracks like 1973’s “Kitty’s Back” that turned the ballpark into a juke joint with its bluesy cabaret breakdown.

Usually the “seven-year itch” leads many unions to permanent breakup, the time that Springsteen and the E Street Band have been away has only made their relationship grow stronger, and the show was a testament to the joy of friends who, after 50 years, still really like making music together. You could see it on their constant smiling faces, the way in which The Boss and members of the ensemble high-fived each other after nailing songs like “Darlington County,” and the playfulness that came during “Glory Days” when Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt took an onstage camera into their own hands for some laughable hijinks.

Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt share a microphone on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

In this ensemble, there is equal billing, knowing it truly takes a village to create American rock and roll standards like “Dancing In The Dark.” And the incredible instrument mastery of Van Zandt, drummer Max Weinberg, the “professor” piano man Roy Bittan and saxophonist Jake Clemons (nephew to the late, great Clarence Clemons) proves them every bit as mighty as Springsteen, who, at 73-years-old, can still passionately deliver every lyric and churn out to-the-high-heavens guitar solos.

Unlike tours past where the set list has been a fluid art, this time around the band has been sticking to the same standard 26 songs with only minor deviation. For Night 1 at Wrigley Field, it included several numbers from the 2020 album, “Letter To You,” and one high note off the 2022 covers album, “Only The Strong Survive,” with a remarkable rendition of the Commodores’ “Nightshift” that put emphasis on the great percussive line and the tour’s backup singers. Of course, there was a whole slew of favorites thrown in, culled from a consistent six-decade, 21-album career that has become part of the American tapestry, the originators of heartland rock relying on every bit of roots music to tell the stories of the underdogs and the working-class.

Bruce Springsteen, saxophonist Jake Clemons and drummer Max Weinberg give it their all during a sold-show at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

At several points in the show, Springsteen walked down a series of ramps and stairs to high-five fans in the GA pit in front of the stage, sign birthday posters and share the mic for impromptu duets. At one point, he even gave his harmonica to a young child whose face lit up like a Christmas tree.

“I need more 11-year-olds in this crowd,” Springsteen joked, poking at the largely older patrons who have clung to his music for decades.

Springsteen also recalled his own youth when introducing the solemn “Last Man Standing,” offering stories of his first Jersey band, the Castiles, and his childhood friend George Theiss whose death in 2018 gave The Boss pause to write the song in honor of days gone by.

“Death gives you time to think about the purpose and the possibilities of living right now. It reminds you how important every moment is,” Springsteen mused.

It was a message that played out with further tributes to Clarence Clemons as videos of the “old days” played on screens during “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” and the show ending with Springsteen, solo on an acoustic guitar, dedicating “I’ll See You in My Dreams” to his friend Robbie Robertson from The Band who had died just hours before.

Note: Friday will be the second and final show for Springsteen & Co. at Wrigley Field; tickets: ticketmaster.com. On Thursday’s day off, Max Weinberg’s Jukebox takes over the Park West; tickets: tix.axs.com.

Set List

No Surrender

Ghosts

Prove It All Night

Letter to You

The Promised Land

Out in the Street

Darlington County

Kitty’s Back

Nightshift (Commodores cover)

The E Street Shuffle

Mary’s Place

Johnny 99

Last Man Standing

Backstreets

Because the Night (Patti Smith Group cover)

She’s the One

Wrecking Ball

The Rising

Badlands

Thunder Road

Encore 1:

Born to Run

Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

Glory Days

Dancing in the Dark

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

Encore 2: