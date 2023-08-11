The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 11, 2023
Chicago Public Health chief Dr. Allison Arwady fired — without ever meeting with Johnson

The infectious disease expert steered Chicago through the COVID-19 pandemic. Also a pediatrician, Arwady was appointed by former Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

By  Brett Chase
 Updated  
Brian Rich/Sun-Times file

Dr. Allison Arwady, the health commissioner who steered Chicago through the COVID-19 pandemic, was fired Friday.

The termination was confirmed by Ronnie Reese, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s spokesman.

Arwady was told shortly after 5 p.m. that she was terminated, a source told the Sun-Times. She still has never met with Johnson, the source added.

Another source familiar with the situation said Johnson’s chief of staff, Rich Guidice, delivered the news to Arwady, who did not have a chance to say goodbye to her staff.

An infectious disease expert and pediatrician, Arwady was appointed by former Mayor Lori Lightfoot. She told the Sun-Times in April she would like to continue under Johnson.

The public health commissioner is an important job, and the department head oversees a number of programs that include mental health, opioid addiction, HIV and other infectious diseases and environmental protection.

Arwady has been given credit for her leadership role during the COVID years, but she also has been in the crosshairs of the powerful Chicago Teachers Union, a significant backer and ally of Johnson.

The teachers felt Arwady sent students back to classrooms too early as COVID continued to infect Chicagoans.

Lightfoot’s hardball tactics of threatening to withhold teachers’ pay and locking them out of their online classrooms during the back-to-school dispute also harmed Arwady’s reputation among the educators.

Arwady tried to downplay those tensions, calling them “differences of opinion.”

The Yale-educated Arwady, a former epidemiologist with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has said she and Johnson share a number of common goals, including narrowing the life expectancy gap that exists between white and Black Chicagoans.

On average, white Chicagoans live a full 10 years longer than the city’s Black residents.

Contributing: Fran Spielman

Brett Chase’s reporting on the environment and public health is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.


