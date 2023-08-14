The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 14, 2023
Health News Metro/State

Arwady says her abrupt firing was ‘unnecessarily destabilizing’ to the city’s public health department

In an interview with NBC Chicago, former city health chief Dr. Allison Arwady, who was appointed by ex-Mayor Lori Lightfoot, said it was ‘disturbing’ that she was fired without a meeting with the mayor or saying goodbye to her staff.

By  Kade Heather
   
SHARE Arwady says her abrupt firing was ‘unnecessarily destabilizing’ to the city’s public health department
Chicago Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady at a news conference.

Dr. Allison Arwady, after months of lobbying to keep her job, was fired abruptly on Friday by Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

In her first interview since being ousted as commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, Dr. Allison Arwady said the manner in which she was fired was “unnecessarily destabilizing” to the city’s public health department.

She received a phone call from Rich Guidice, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s chief of staff, Friday evening and was told in a meeting that she was being terminated, Arwady said in an interview Monday with NBC Chicago’s Mary Ann Ahern.

Related

“I said that is not a major surprise at this point, just knowing the mayor, of course, has the opportunity to bring on whomever he wants, but then what really was disturbing to me is I said, ‘Let’s talk timeline,’ and he said, ‘It’s effective immediately,’” Arwady said in the interview.

Arwady, who became a prominent face of the city through frequent news conferences during the earlier days of the COVID-19 pandemic, was appointed to the position by former Mayor Lori Lightfoot. 

She said Johnson didn’t meet with her prior to her firing, and that her abrupt dismissal didn’t allow her an opportunity to say goodbye to her staff.

“I kept hoping that there’d be an opportunity to talk with him and meet with him, explain the work that the department does,” Arwady said, adding that despite being in some of the same cabinet meetings as Johnson, the two “never exchanged three words.”

She said the outcome was “not a surprise, but the manner of it, I think, was unnecessarily destabilizing to my department.”

“I’m respectful of this decision. I’m just concerned that the way it was made will actually make it harder to bring in a new commissioner, like someone who really understands public health and has the expertise and the knowledge to lead this department.”

The public health commissioner oversees a number of programs that include mental health, opioid addiction, HIV and other infectious diseases and environmental protection.

Related

During a debate shortly before the April runoff election, Johnson, a former CPS teacher and Chicago Teachers Union organizer, said he would fire Arwady, if he was elected.

He walked back that statement in later interviews, saying he would meet with her before making a decision, but noted his displeasure about her role in reopening Chicago Public Schools amid pandemic safety concerns.

At an unrelated news conference Monday, Johnson dodged questions from reporters about Arwady’s firing and whether the dismissal was “payback” for her push to reopen schools sooner than when the CTU wanted them open.

In the interview with NBC Chicago, Arwady said she didn’t know of any intentional reasoning behind her firing and that she understood the mayor’s desire to make his own appointment for the job.

In a Twitter thread posted Friday evening, Arwady described her tenure leading the city health agency as the “best chapter of her life (so far),” saying it was “critical” that the city’s health department receive the funding it needed to “remain strong.”

“My top priority has always been protecting the health of all Chicagoans,” Arwady wrote. “Public health must always be driven by science and medicine, and never politics. … As a physician and public health leader, my work to advance health, equity, and justice, particularly for those on the margins, will continue.”

Next Up In News
‘I do not think we should talk in person or on the phone,’ ex-top aide to Madigan was warned after asking about federal probe
Field Museum’s newest dinosaur crowned ‘Sobek’
Johnson quotes Tupac, dances around questions about health chief’s firing
107-year-old Lake Street Bridge getting major renovations in 2024
New top cop in waiting vows to have officers’ backs
Chicagoans may see fewer flights, higher fares to New York City and D.C.
The Latest
Mayor Brandon Johnson looks on as Chief of Counterterrorism Larry Snelling speaks at a news conference at City Hall to announce Snelling as the next superintendent of the Chicago Police Department.
Editorials
Mayor scores a win with Snelling, a bad misstep with Arwady
Mayor Brandon Johnson selected 29-year veteran Larry Snelling to be the city’s next police superintendent, days after the misstep of abruptly firing Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Tim Mapes Dirksen Federal Courthouse
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
‘I do not think we should talk in person or on the phone,’ ex-top aide to Madigan was warned after asking about federal probe
The email and others appeared to underscore the feds’ contention that Tim Mapes was well aware of a federal investigation and its key points before he wound up in front of the grand jury and drew a blank on some questions.
By Jon Seidel
 
Screen_Shot_2023_08_14_at_5.41.14_PM.png
Cubs
Why OPS isn’t perfect indicator when calculating OPS+
Differences in ballparks and opposition explain why adjustments have to be made.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
The Field Museum’s fossil cast of the Spinosaurus.
Chicago
Field Museum’s newest dinosaur crowned ‘Sobek’
Of 31,000-plus online votes cast to name the Spinosaurus fossil, Sobek was tops, beating out Sandy, Sabah.
By Jacquelyne Germain
 
A photo of Bears linebacker Mykal Walker when he played for the Falcons.
Bears
Bears claim LB Mykal Walker off waivers from Falcons
Walker, a 2020 fourth-round pick, started 12 games last season in Atlanta.
By Jason Lieser
 