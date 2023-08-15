The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Editorials Democracy Solutions Project Commentary

Trump’s indictment in Georgia was a step that had to happen, for the nation’s good

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had to step forward, given the brazenness of the alleged actions, including charges that Trump’s allies tried to tamper with one county’s voting machines.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Trump’s indictment in Georgia was a step that had to happen, for the nation’s good
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in Atlanta, Georgia regarding the grand jury indictment of former President Donald Trump and 18 others on charges of trying to overturn that state’s 2020 election results.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in Atlanta, Georgia regarding the grand jury indictment of former President Donald Trump and 18 others on charges of trying to overturn that state’s 2020 election results.

Joe Raedle/Getty

Forget any talk that it was a dark day for this country when a former U.S. president and 18 of his confederates — including two Chicagoans — were indicted by an Atlanta grand jury on charges that they tried to illegally overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results.

Indeed, it’s quite the opposite. The indictment on Georgia state racketeering charges is another positive sign that Donald Trump might well be closer to being finally flushed out of this nation’s political system.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged Trump and 18 others, including attorney Rudy Giuliani and the ex-president’s White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, with a total of 41 criminal counts, including telling Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the 11,780 votes needed to change the election results in the state.

The request, allegedly made by Trump in the now-infamous Jan. 2, 2021 phone call to Raffensperger, runs afoul of a Georgia law which prohibits soliciting a public official to violate their oath.

Editorials bug

Editorials

Trump, of course, has spent much of the last three years falsely alleging — let’s be blunt, lying — that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him.

And it’s his right to so, no matter how outrageous and ineffective.

But what Trump and those allied with him cannot be allowed to do, without being called to account, is to try and manipulate the election’s results, as alleged in the Georgia indictment and the separate federal charges leveled against Trump by Special Counsel Jack Smith earlier this month.

Related

The Georgia indictment uses state RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) laws to charge Trump and the alleged co-conspirators worked together as a criminal enterprise to change the state’s election results.

Charges include a scheme to tamper with a rural Georgia county’s voting machines and steal data from a voting machine company — damning actions that would seem to go far beyond any supposed defense that Trump and his allies were just exercising their right to seek redress and dispute the election results.

“Trump and the other defendants charged in this indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump,” the 98-page indictment states.

Giuliani admitted before a Georgia legislature subcommittee that he had made false claims of voter fraud in a bid to get lawmakers to throw out the election results.

Time will tell if Willis’s office has the horsepower to successfully prosecute such a complex case.

But given the brazenness of the alleged acts, Willis had to step forward. For the sake of Georgia — and for our country’s democracy.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Editorial
Mayor scores a win with Snelling, a bad misstep with Arwady
Log off Zoom and get back to the office
Illinois Supreme Court upheld assault weapons ban, but there’s more work to do
Protect St. Adalbert’s and other historic Catholic churches
Chicago, don’t let healthy trees be cut down without good reason
A 9-year-old shouldn’t have to fear being shot for being a kid
The Latest
A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.
Crime
Person found shot to death in Washington Heights
A male, whose age wasn’t known, was found on a sidewalk in the 9000 block of South Morgan Street on Tuesday with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Tim Mapes chief of staff Illinois Speaker Michael Madigan
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
As Madigan faced threat to his power, aide said it was time to ‘play hardball and quit doing this nicey/nicey stuff.’
The email, sent by Michael McClain to Tim Mapes and others close to Madigan, was used by prosecutors in Mapes’ perjury trial to undercut the argument that Mapes didn’t remember McClain doing tasks or assignments for Madigan at the time.
By Jon Seidel
 
The 11th District Police Station sits across the street from 3139 W. Flournoy St., where an accidental shooting killed an 8-year-old boy Tuesday.
Crime
Boy, 8, dead after accidental shooting in Garfield Park
The boy was inside a home with another boy in the 3100 block of West Flournoy Street when they located a firearm, according to Chicago police.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Priscilla Olshefski was sentenced to 170 days in prison for pocketing charitable donations.
Crime
Security guard charged with murder after shooting outside Ford Heights club
A passenger in a pickup truck fired a gun early Saturday, hitting the security guard’s car. The security guard then fired at the truck, fatally striking the driver.
By Kade Heather
 
White Sox (from left) Zach Remillard, Elvis Andrus and Luis Robert Jr. celebrate a win over the Mariners on June 17 in Seattle. (AP)
White Sox
Luis Robert Jr. prefers to lead by example for White Sox
“I try to do my job and be on the field and do the things that we should all push to do and be an example for others, but I don’t see myself as a leader,” Robert Jr. said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 