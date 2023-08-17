The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
No. 5 Nazareth poised to compete with the area’s large school powers

It would have been easy to slot the Roadrunners several notches higher. The talent level in LaGrange Park is among the highest in the state.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Nazareth’s Gabe Kaminski runs through a drill during football practice.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Nazareth, the defending Class 5A state champion, opens the season ranked No. 5 in the preseason Super 25. But it would have been easy to slot the Roadrunners several notches higher. The talent level in LaGrange Park is among the highest in the state. 

However, as with most Class 5A schools, Nazareth uses many of its best players on offense and defense. It can be hard to compete with the larger schools that don’t need to use players both ways. 

Will Nazareth’s talent and experience be enough to overcome that this season? The Roadrunners are clear favorites, with Prairie Ridge, in Class 5A. They will get a major test in Week 2 against Class 8A power York. 

“I do think we are ready to handle the bigger schools,” senior linebacker Brendan Flanagan said. “Last year we were very young. A lot of kids return and we are taking it personally what happened against the bigger schools.”

Nazareth opened the season 2-4 before storming to the state title with eight consecutive wins. The losses were to Lemont, Marist, Notre Dame and St. Rita. There’s certainly no shame in any of those. But the expectations are much higher this season. 

“I’m pleased with the leadership that has been emerging,” Roadrunners coach Tim Racki said. “But this time of year everyone is excited and thinks they are going to be No. 1. It’s a different story after that first Friday night.”

Logan Malachuk returns at quarterback. He started all of last season and about half of his freshman year. The 5-11, 180-pound junior threw for more than 2,400 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. 

“[Malchuk’s] pocket presence, his accuracy, his arm strength is all there,” Racki said. “But now he’s bigger, stronger and faster. His mobility has increased and so has his confidence.”

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Malachuk has a deep arsenal of receivers to utilize, including senior James Penley, junior Garrett Reese and sophomores Trenton Walker and Jake Cestone. 

“The running game will be by committee,” Racki said. “We need depth because a lot of them are going to be playing defense too.”

Junior Alex Angulo, senior Ethan Enriquez and sophomore Eddie McClain will get the bulk of the carries. 

Malachuk is especially excited about one newcomer, his brother Christian, a freshman lineman.

“He’ll be blocking for me,” Malachuk said. “Being able to play on the same field with him is special. Things like that don’t happen very often so I’m grateful for that.”

The defense features two game-changers, sophomore linebacker Lesroy Tittle and junior Gabe Kaminski. 

Kaminski was a dominant defensive end last season, finishing with 74 tackles and 13 sacks. He’ll feature more at tight end, his natural position, this season. He’s bulked up to 6-3, 230 pounds and already has scholarship offers from Illinois, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Purdue, Tennessee, USC and other schools. 

“At the start of last year we weren’t really clicking offensively,” Kaminski said. “We didn’t have an identity. This year is already way different. We are jelling well and ready to start strong.”

Nazareth schedule

Aug. 25 at Kankakee

Sept. 1 at York

Sept. 8 at Montini

Sept. 15 at IC Catholic

Sept. 22 vs. St. Ignatius

Sept. 29 vs. Fenwick

Oct. 6 vs. Brother Rice

Oct. 13 at Marian Catholic

Oct. 20 vs. St. Francis

